Chlöe Bailey & Columbia Records Accused Of Exploiting Songwriter In New Infringement Lawsuit

Chlöe Bailey faces a lawsuit from songwriter-producer Melvin Moore, professionally known as OneInThe4Rest, over unpaid contributions to her Trouble in Paradise album. Filed on February 20, the lawsuit accuses Bailey and her labels, Columbia Records and Parkwood Entertainment, of deceptive business practices. Moore claims he was not compensated for his work on three tracks: "Favorite," "Same Lingerie," and "Might as Well." According to the complaint, Bailey and her team used his lyrics and narratives—drawn from his personal experiences—without permission or proper credit. He alleges they also failed to negotiate in good faith before the album’s release. The lawsuit requests statutory damages of up to $150,000 per infringement, plus $5 million in punitive damages per song.

Moore, a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer, has worked with major artists, including Usher, French Montana, Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, John Legend, and Drake. His lawsuit highlights instances where Bailey and her label promoted the songs without acknowledging his contributions. In a cease-and-desist letter, Moore demands payment and denies Bailey and Columbia any rights to the songs. He also refuses to grant a first-use mechanical license, which is required for commercial release. His legal team is seeking $10,000 in immediate compensation and an agreement on royalties—specifically, a 2% allocation per master recording and additional publishing rights. They are also calling for the songs’ removal from streaming services, websites, and social media.

Did Chloe Bailey Exclude Songwriter Credits On Trouble In Paradise?

Chlöe, too, is no stranger to collaborations. In August, she released her sophomore album, Trouble in Paradise, a 16-track collection featuring fan-favorite songs like “FYS” and “Boy Bye.” The album included guest appearances from her sister Halle Bailey, Ty Dolla Sign, Jeremih, and others, further solidifying her presence in contemporary R&B.

