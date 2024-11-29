Chloe Bailey Speaks As Fans Accuse Her Of Shooting Her Shot At Kendrick Lamar

Caroline Fisher
17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Singer Chloe Bailey attends the 17th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at the Petersen Automotive Museum on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Chloe Bailey has set the record straight.

Kendrick Lamar recently unleashed his new album GNX with zero notice, and so far, it's been a success. The project has received positive reviews from countless fans and peers, including Chloe Bailey. The songstress took to social media to share her thoughts on it with her fans earlier this week, making it clear that she's a fan. Moreover, she revealed that she went through a huge Kendrick phase a few years ago, and even thought they'd eventually end up together.

“About eight years ago, I had a whole Kendrick phase and I was convinced I was going to be with him,” she said. “And I loved him when I was younger so much. Like, I’ve been a die-hard Kendrick fan from day 1. So I haven’t just hopped on the bandwagon.” While many fans agreed with Bailey, others called her out for admitting she previously had a crush on him, as Kendrick is in a relationship with Whitney Alford.

Chloe Bailey Clarifies She'd "Never" Go After A Taken Man

According to Bailey, however, she wasn't trying to shoot her shot at all. During a recent livestream, she clarified that she was discussing what her feelings were several years ago, and was simply trying to convey how big of a Kendrick fan she was. "I'm not shooting my shot at a married man," she begins in a clip from the stream. "I was talking about years and years ago. I was just sharing how I was a diehard Kendrick fan, like from day one."

"Everybody just doesn't like happiness, everybody has to take everything so seriously," she continues. "I would never. Honestly, I don't let stuff like that get to me anymore, I think it's funny now how people will take things out of context." This isn't the first time Bailey inadvertently sparked controversy, however. In September, she revealed that she can't perform whenever she wants due to her label Parkwood Entertainment, leaving some people blaming Beyonce.

