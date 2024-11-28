Chloe Bailey Recalls Being “Convinced” She’d End Up With Kendrick Lamar

Chloe Bailey speaks to the press on the red carpet for "Swarm" during South by Southwest Friday, March 10, 2023. Mikala Compton / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
According to Chloe Bailey, she went through a huge Kendrick Lamar phase a few years ago.

It's no secret that Kendrick Lamar is getting a lot of love these days, from both his fans and peers. The Compton rapper just unleashed his new album GNX by surprise, and so far, it's received mostly positive reviews. Social media users continue to share their thoughts on the new project, most recently including Chloe Bailey.

The songstress took to Instagram Live this week to chat with her fans, and to discuss the explosive drop. According to her, she hasn't stopped listening to it since it came out. It's far from the first time she's dived into his material, however. Before revealing some of her favorite songs from GNX, Bailey recalled a phase she went through a few years ago. At the time, she said she was a huge fan of Kendrick and was even convinced they'd end up in a romantic relationship someday.

Chloe Bailey Looks Back On Her Kendrick Lamar Phase

“About eight years ago, I had a whole Kendrick phase and I was convinced I was going to be with him,” she explained. “And I loved him when I was younger so much. Like, I’ve been a die-hard Kendrick fan from day 1. So I haven’t just hopped on the bandwagon.” Of course, fans can't blame Bailey for enjoying GNX. Unfortunately, however, many aren't feeling her other comments, as Kendrick is in a public relationship with Whitney Alford. "He's married so why would you even post this? SMH," one Instagram critic says in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "This to a married man is beyond disrespectful," another claims.

Other commenters are coming to Bailey's defense, arguing that it's totally normal to have a crush. "So y'all don’t have crushes on celebrities that are married? Method man? Idris Elba? Denzel Washington? Come on now," one fan writes. "She said 8 years ago!" someone else points out.

