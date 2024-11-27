Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Receives Receives Promising Revised Sales Projections

There's already been some chatter around the potential performance of "GNX."

Overall, it's just been an incredible 2024 for King Kunta. He's got the viral diss tracks. He's racked up tons of nominations for said singles. Additionally, he's going to be performing at the Super Bowl. Now, he's got an Album of the Year contender, which is putting an exclamation point on the fact he's the king of hip-hop!

For context, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, his most personal record ever, raked in 295,500 units first week and also went number one. His biggest initial sales week of all time was with 2017's DAMN., which moved a staggering 603,000. To Pimp A Butterfly did almost 319,000, and good kid, m.A.A.d city had done 242,000. With that in mind, there's a great chance that GNX will be a top three record in terms of those inaugural seven-day numbers.

Some were guesstimating anywhere between 230,000-260,000 first week. The difference today though is that HITS Daily Double is providing these latest statistics. According to them, Kendrick Lamar is looking at an even higher figure, 291,000 to be exact. Unsurprisingly, that number is most likely going to place him at number one on the Billboard Hot 200. Moreover, if that does happen, GNX will become K. Dot's fifth chart-topping LP.

GNX is the talk of the town right now, and it's looking it could be for the rest of the year. So far, the surprise sixth album from Kendrick Lamar is already receiving very favorable reviews from critics and fans. Also, more than likely, presale numbers are through the roof as well, as he just launched vinyls , CDs, and cassette tapes on his website. Overall, one of his most to-the-point records to date is sure to move a lot of units and these latest sales projections are proof. You may be doing a double take right now, as there were already some numbers being thrown around on social media.

