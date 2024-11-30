Kendrick Lamar "GNX" First Week Sales Look More Promising Than Ever

Final projections took things up a notch.

Kendrick Lamar is going to continue his streak of commercial dominance in 2024 thanks to his new album GNX's massive success. Moreover, final projections from HITS Daily Double indicate that the new project will sell 325K album-equivalent units in its first week, signifying a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It's a big achievement given the lack of promo, but then again, it's K.Dot, so it was going to do well either way. However, it's important to note that these still aren't the official numbers, but given previous projections, it looks like the best-case scenario for this LP is what will happen... Maybe even more.

Perhaps it ends up debuting with a little over that number, and physical sales should carry it into a strong second week. Kendrick Lamar is too big of a rapper to not expect grand things from his album drops, but even he might express shock at how much success he found in the commercial space. For example, his good kid, m.A.A.d. city album from 12 years ago actually outsold VULTURES 1 by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign this year.

Kendrick Lamar GNX First Week Sales Are Almost In

Elsewhere, other discussions around Kendrick Lamar's GNX revolve more around the content, such as Ab-Soul's recent reflection on "heart pt. 6." "I'm very honored," he said on Instagram Live concerning Kendrick's shout-out. "That's my brother. I guarantee he didn't study me as much as I studied him. He taught me the most as a professional recording artist. I just wanted to make that very clear. I am the B.O.A.T, I am the best rapper, that's it. Ask anyone. I say that humbly. It's not from a place of arrogance. I really do this."