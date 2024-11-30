Ab-Soul Shares Complicated Feelings On Kendrick Lamar's "Heart Pt. 6"

He believes he's the "B.O.A.T."

Ab-Soul and Kendrick Lamar are TDE legends. They were half of Black Hippy, the label supergroup that never got a proper album. Lamar shed light on Soul, TDE, and the Black Hippy falling out on his new song "Heart Pt. 6." Dot waxes poetic on the past over a lush SWV sample, and admits to studying Ab-Soul as a means of improving his own rapping skills. The internet was thrilled by the Soulo shout out, and the TDE rapper took to Instagram Live on Thanksgiving to give his two cents on the song.

Ab-Soul started out by showing love to his Black Hippy brother. "I'm very honored," he asserted. "That's my brother." The rapper showed humility by claiming that the talent Dot referenced on "Heart Pt. 6" was something Soul recognized in him at the same time. "I guarantee he didn't study me as much as I studied him," Ab-Soul admitted. "He taught me the most as a professional recording artist. I just wanted to make that very clear." Soul has always been referential to Lamar. This was evidenced by his performance at the "Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth. Instead of performing one of his own songs, Soul crooned the intro to one of Lamar's Drake disses.

Ab-Soul Claims He's A Better Rapper Than K. Dot

"Heart Pt. 6" is interesting, though, because Kendrick Lamar implies that Black Hippy's dissolution was his fault. "I jog my memory, knowin' Black Hippy didn't work 'cause of me," he spit. "Creatively, I moved on with new concepts in reach." Some fans have interpreted this to mean that Kendrick Lamar outgrow Black Hippy in terms of ability and artistry. The thing is, Ab-Soul does not think Lamar has been able to surpass him. Soulo maintained that he was still untouchable when it comes to rhymes.