Ab-Soul Delivers Hard-Hitting “Soul Burger” Bars On “A COLORS SHOW”

Fans are praising Ab-Soul for his recent performance.

It's been a big year for Ab-Soul. Earlier this year, the Top Dawg Entertainment rapper unleashed his sixth studio album, Soul Burger. It's since received a great deal of praise from fans and peers, and now, he's delivered a passionate performance of one of its tracks on A COLORS SHOW. He performed "Squeeze 1st 2," which boasts hard-hitting and introspective bars. Unsurprisingly, YouTube viewers are impressed, and giving the hitmaker his flowers in the comments section.

"Maaan I'm so happy to see this man Ab-Soul getting his flowers. Truly one of the best to ever touch a mic!" one fan writes. "Soul Burger really a masterpiece. This man's discography is INCREDIBLE," another says. The album is dedicated to his late friend and collaborator Armon “Doe Burger” Stringer, who passed away in 2021. Ab-Soul opened up about his vision for the project during an interview with Billboard earlier this month, revealing that he had a different goal this time around.

Ab-Soul Performs "Squeeze 1st 2"

“This is to get the crowd jumping and focus more on the feeling versus being so cerebral,” he told the outlet at the time. “I think Quincy Jones said, ‘You gotta leave a little space for God to step in.’ I been going in beating my head against the wall coming up with the dopest metaphor versus expressing myself.” His lyricism remains unmatched, earning him kudos from some of the best. Kendrick Lamar, for example, gave him a shoutout on his new album GNX.