Kendrick Lamar Praises Ab-Soul's Lyrical Abilities On New Album

On the track "the heart pt 6" from his buzzing new album, Kendrick Lamar acknowledged the influence his Black Hippy group member Ab-Soul had on his lyrical development. As he reflects on the early days of Top Dawg Entertainment, Kung Fu Kenny recognizes Soulo’s creative process, rapping, “Ab-Soul in the corner mumblin’ raps, fumblin’ packs of Blacks / Crumblin kush 'til he cracked a smile / His words legendary, wishin' I could rhyme like him / Studied his style to define my pen.” The new verse follows Kendrick supporting Soul’s new album a couple of weeks ago on social media with a screenshot of the tracklist.

Kendrick Lamar and Ab-Soul performed together over the summer as Black Hippy at the iconic Pop-Out concert. K. Dot has spoken on Soul’s music on multiple occasions. Since 2011, Ab-Soul has released six albums to critically acclaimed reviews with Top Dawg Entertainment. Black Hippy, which also includes Jay Rock and Schoolboy Q, was mentioned in Kendrick’s new track as he takes accountability for the group’s breakup. On the track, K. Dot blames the halt of their anticipated album on his desire to pursue other creative endeavors.

Kendrick Lamar Remembers Idolizing Ab-Soul’s Rhymes

Kendrick Lamar gives Ab-Soul his flowers on 'heart pt. 6' and reflects on his influence 🙏



"His words legendary, wishin' I could rhyme like him" pic.twitter.com/ubDMkYuR6a — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 23, 2024

While none of Black Hippy appears on the new album, TDE’s SZA collaborates with Kendrick on several tracks, including “Luther.” Others to appear on the album are emerging Los Angeles artists AZChike, Lefty Gunplay, Wallie The Sensei, and Hitta J3. GNX has soared to number-one on Apple Music in less than 24 hours. The surprise album is a trending topic across social media for a variety of topics. Their are rumors of a second album from Lamar on the way before his anticipated Super Bowl performance.