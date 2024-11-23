Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Soars To #1 On Apple Music

Kung Fu Kenny pulls up to #1 in the GNX.

In less than 24 hours, Kendrick Lamar's surprise drop of GNX made his album the number-one album on Apple Music. Popular social media account Kurrco broke the news on Friday evening (Nov. 22), announcing the album was the fattest to reach #1 in the platform’s rap category. Released unconventionally, the new album has taken over social media with various trends ranging from Mustard’s name referral to conspiracy theories behind the release date to the raps about various superstars like Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, and Nas.

According to Chart Data, each song on the new album is among Apple's Top 12 songs. Fans were surprised that the new album did not include previously viral hits “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us.” Among the standout tracks is “heart part 6,” a continuation of his celebrated series and a subtle nod to his historical exchanges with Drake. In "wacced out murals," Kendrick responds to Lil Wayne and the upcoming Super Bowl performance.

Kendrick Lamar Takeover Apple Music

In March, the rapper shared a photo on Instagram of the vehicle that inspired the album. It builds anticipation for the biggest moment of the artist’s career coming in 2025. Lamar will take center stage in February as the headliner for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans. While the choice has been celebrated by many, it has also sparked debate. Critics argue that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native and hip-hop legend, would have been a more fitting selection for the event in his hometown.