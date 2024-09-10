Lil Wayne Voices Desire To Play Super Bowl Halftime Show In Resurfaced Clip

Weezy has wanted the gig since February.

Kendrick Lamar just made another Young Money enemy. The rapper already took out Drake with his historic run of diss tracks. Now, he's snatched the Super Bowl Halftime Show out from under the New Orleans hometown hero, Lil Wayne. To be clear, Lamar was given the spot, and given his recent run of hits, the booking makes total sense. It's more the fact that New Orleans fans feel like Wayne should've been prioritized given his background. Lil Wayne has stated, point blank, that he wants to lead a Super Bowl Halftime Show in his city.

The statement was made back in February. Lil Wayne went YG's 4HUNNID podcast to discuss his legacy and his relationship to New Orleans. Naturally, the topic of the Super Bowl came up, given that it will take place in the Big Easy come 2025. Weezy told the host that he hadn't been contacted about playing at the Halftime Show, but he remained hopeful that he would. "We all praying, we keeping our fingers crossed," he explained. "I’m working hard." Lil Wayne said that the desire to headline the Super Bowl was actually motivating him during the recording sessions for his upcoming album.

Lil Wayne Was 'Praying' For The Halftime Show Call

"I’m going to make sure this next album and everything I do is killer," the rapper asserted. His reasoning? If the next album is undeniable, than Roc Nation and the NFL would have no choice but to book him. "I’m going make it very hard for them to [pass me up]," Lil Wayne stated. "I want to just make it hard for them not to highlight the boy." Unfortunately, Weezy is still working on Tha Carter VI, with no release date set. JAY-Z and the Roc Nation team opted for Kendrick Lamar instead. Lil Wayne hasn't commended on the perceived snub. His Young Money family, however, has been plenty loud.