Big Boy Thinks "Something Was Done" To Keep Lil Wayne From Halftime Show

BY Elias Andrews
2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 – Broadcast
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Big Boy attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
The radio host suspects foul play.

Kendrick Lamar has really been at the center of rap controversy in 2024. He was the consensus winner of the Drake battle, and now he's set to perform at the Superbowl Halftime Show in 2025. It makes a lot of sense, frankly. Lamar is bigger than ever, having just scored the most significant single of his career. That hasn't stop the rest of the rap community from criticizing his selection, though. Many have come out and stated that Lil Wayne should have been picked, given that his hometown of New Orleans is the location of the next Super Bowl. Big Boy is one of them.

The legendary radio host sat down with TMZ to discuss the controversial snubbing. Big Boy did not mince words when it came to his thoughts on the matter. He felt Lil Wayne should have been chosen to represent New Orleans. Furthermore, he thinks there's some fishy things going on behind the scenes. He didn't mention anybody by name, but JAY-Z and Roc Nation were ultimately the ones who made the final decision. "Something was done there," Big Boy asserted. "I feel like there's some people, getting back to the Super Bowl, saying, 'There's something there. There's a reason why.' And I don't think people are so far off."

Big Boy Wanted To See Young Money Reunite

The radio host also told TMZ that dismissed the notion that Lil Wayne is not relevant enough to play the Halftime Show. He pointed to Wayne's legacy, his catalog, and the fact that he still appears on popular songs today. Furthermore, Wayne would have been able to call upon Young Money proteges like Drake and Nicki Minaj to make special appearances. "You don't have to dig Wayne up," Big Boy stated. "You don't have to say, 'Hey, remember Lil Wayne? Like, we need to get someone from New Orleans.'" The radio legend proceeded to dub Weezy the definitive New Orleans artist. "He's that guy," Big Boy said. "Young Money was that group."

Big Boy's sentiments have been shared by other big names like Master P and Cam'ron. The decision to go with Lamar, however, has fueled speculation that JAY-Z is less friendly with the Young Money camp than the public initially thought. By choosing Lamar, JAY-Z has slighted both Lil Wayne and Drake, who will undoubtedly be a focus of Lamar's Super Bowl performance. It may have been inadvertent, but the fans have seen JAY-Z wield his power to throw digs at other artists. It's not proven, but it's definitely not out of the realm of possibility.

