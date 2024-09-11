Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Stage Stirs Storm Of Controversy Over Lil Wayne

There's plenty of chatter about Kendrick Lamar headlining Halftime in Nola, sparking fiery debates & speculation about Lil Wayne.

Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar is embarking on yet another milestone as the first solo rapper to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show for Apple Music. The announcement arrived last weekend in a commanding video showing Lamar in front of a large American flag. Of course, this isn't the first time K.Dot has taken to the Halftime stage, as he previously joined the ranks of Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg back in 2022. For fans, the powers that be made the perfect pick for the February 9, Black History Month performance. However, with the big game being hosted in New Orleans, the report of Lamar being chosen over hometown hero Lil Wayne ruffled a few feathers.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Lamar stated in a press release. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” It's a confident statement coming from an artist whose career only continues to rise. The rapper has had a monumental 2024 with the "Not Like Us" Drake diss takeover that rocked the boat of Drizzy's career. The Pop-Out concert in Lamar's L.A. stomping grounds broke records and became the talk of the internet for weeks. Additionally, with 17 Grammys under his belt and respect as a culturally conscious rapper who sold out his The Big Steppers Tour, one would think that choosing him for the Super Bowl would make sense. Yet, Young Money came out on social media swinging with allegations that Weezy F. Baby was snubbed.

Do Hometown Artists Deserve Priority?

A quick look at the list of Super Bowl Halftime performances will show you that, more often than not, the artist isn't from the hosted city. Sure, Dr. Dre was able to coordinate a tribute to his career at Super Bowl LVI in L.A., but that isn't consistent in its history. It is true that Lil Wayne helped put Lousiana Rap on the map, carving out one of the most successful Hip Hop careers to date. His Tha Carter series have been hailed as untouchable classics, with millions of units moved, and one can't forget his 27 Grammy nominations and five wins. However, there didn't seem to be the same uproar in 2019, when Maroon 5 headlined Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, leaving local Hip Hop artists in the dust.

“Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer," said Jay-Z. Five years ago, Roc Nation and Hov partnered with the NFL to enhance their social justice efforts and live experiences. For many, this means that Jay-Z has been calling the Halftime shots. "His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.” It may be a sentiment that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell aggrees with, considering she was born and raised in Los Angeles, herself.

The Young Money Meltdown

It didn't take long after Kendrick Lamar's news was shared that Hip Hop fans stormed social media with hot takes. Lil Wayne's admirers swiftly defended the rapper and accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation of foiling his Nola Halftime opportunity. Then, Birdman chimed in with a message on X. “These n-ggaz Pussi @NICKIMINAJ @Drake @LilTunechi YMCMB. I’m make these n-ggaz respek us on Gladys.” He followed up with, “Hatin sh*t 4real.” It's clear that he believes Wayne was pushed out of the running by nefarious higher-ups, and Nicki Minaj echoed those points of view in a lengthy rant of her own.

“Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego," The Pink Friday icon wrote. "Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out.” Amplifying her position, Minaj also referenced Colin Kaepernick, stating, “One n*gga took a knee The other n*gga took the bag. He gon get you ‘n*ggers’ in line every fkng time.” She also seemed to target Hov or Roc Nation by calling them "spiteful and evil." It was a tirade that was shared near and far.

Artists Surface In Support Of Lil Wayne

Amid fans pointing out Weezy's Rap GOAT status, his peers surfaced with support, as well. Master P is an icon from The Big Easy, and while he gave Lamar a "salute," he suggested that Lil Wayne be a part of the Halftime show, too. "Well deserved, he’s one of the hottest music artists in the world and has one of the biggest songs right now,” Percy Miller said of Kendrick. “As Ambassador of Entertainment in the City of New Orleans I have to agree with the fans that @liltunechi #LilWayne should be a part of this celebration as well." He added, “He’s one of the greatest Hop Hop artists alive, still relevant and he’s a New Orleans native. Let’s not miss this cultural moment in the South. Life is too short! We have to give our legends their flowers while they are here." Social media users have debated the concept of Wayne's recent relevance as opposed to his overall status in Hip Hop. The arguments have become heated as Hip Hop heads go toe-to-toe.

P wasn't the only Louisiana artist to speak up. Boosie Badazz worked his caps lock button overtime when expressing his disdain for Lamar's choosing. He used the hashtag "#idontrespectit" and pointed out that the Los Angeles Super Bowl's Halftime show featured prominent artists from the city. "ALL YALL ACTING LIKE YALL COOL WITH HOW THEY PLAYING IT FOR THE SUPERBOWL SMH THE MOST CULTURAL CITY N THE USA( NEW ORLÉANS)ITS A SMACK N THE FACE TO EVERY HIP HOP LEGEND FROM LOUISIANA @MasterPMiller @BIRDMAN5STAR." Juvenile also has a thing or two to say, even calling out NFL executives for exploiting the city without including the artists.

“I don’t see how the f*ck y’all don’t have Lil Wayne doing the halftime show," the "Back That Azz Up" hitmaker said in a video. "Somebody that has a whole bunch of f*cking hits and somebody that really deserves it and somebody that can bring out multiple artists of all genres. Think about it.” Others like Cam'ron and Hurricane Chris have also expressed the necessity of Wayne's inclusion.

Kendrick Vs. Wayne's Live Performances Questioned

It's unclear at this stage what Kendrick Lamar and Co. have in store for what is shaping to be another epoch-making moment for Hip Hop. Lamar's live performances have been artistic, cultural staples with symbolism that causes millions to dissect the historical significances. We watched this unfold for months as every lyric of "Not Like Us" was analyzed, from podcasts to tweets to TikToks and more mainstream media. When we received the accompanying music video, it further pushed those discussions.

This point is currently being debated as people share comparisons of Kendrick's live shows to what Wayne has to offer. The latter is dynamic as he brings favorites to the stage, hyping the crowd from beginning to end with songs imprinted in our minds and Hip Hop culture. Still, some have argued that as a headliner at the Halftime show, it wouldn't have the same impact. While the call for some sort of Young Money reunion at the next Super Bowl rages, attendees of this year's Essence Festival pointed out that something of the kind has already taken place. Essence Fest was hosted in New Orleans and featured a Hot Boys reunion involving Wayne, Birdman, Juvenile, B.G., and Mannie Fresh. It went off with a bang, but Kendrick Lamar's defenders contest that Dot would highlight more of a conscious, cultural space that is needed in today's climate. Fans also surfaced online with allegations that Wayne forgets his lyrics while performing; some saw that as a risk.

Lil Wayne's Controversial Statements On BLM

For the most part, Lil Wayne keeps himself away from the hustle and bustle of internet shenanigans. It hasn't kept his name off of trending topics lists, obviously, but there was a moment during a 2016 interview with ABC News' Nightline, he made eyebrow-raising statements about the Black Lives Matter movement. He was asked his thoughts on the topic, and Weezy questioned what it even was. He said the concept of BLM "just sounds weird," and became increasingly agitated as the line of questioning continued. Even T.I. came forward to speak out against Wayne's remarks.

"I don't know, that you put a name on such a — that's what it was. It's not a name; it's not whatever, whatever," Lil Wayne said. "It's somebody got shot by a policeman for a f*cked up reason. I am a young, Black, rich n*gga. If that don't let you know that America understand Black n*ggas matter these days, I don't what it is." He added, "I don't know what you mean. Now, don't come at me with that." Elsewhere, "I don't think I got to express this, but it's who you are. You get treated accordingly. I don't know nothing about that, what they're talking about. I'm rich ass n*gga. Man, don't get mad 'cause I'm rich and I don't see none of that." He then called himself a "gangbanger" as he continued to dismiss and distance himself from the movement.