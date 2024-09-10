Nicki Minaj Clarifies Her Stance On Kendrick Lamar After Heated JAY-Z Rant

Nicki Minaj says she has love and respect for Kendrick Lamar.

Nicki Minaj says she loves and respects Kendrick Lamar, despite yesterday's rant about the NFL and JAY-Z choosing him to perform at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show instead of her longtime collaborator, Lil Wayne. She had complained that the league should've honored Wayne, considering the game is being held in his hometown of New Orleans.

“You can love & respect Kendrick and still love & respect Wayne. Even Kendrick loves & respects Wayne. Every real rapper loves & respects Wayne," Nicki wrote. When one user replied to her post claiming Republic Records called her up, she countered: “LOLLLLL they did? Today? If they did call me I def didn’t get the call chi. Maybe they left a vm. You must rlly not know Oniqua hungry pie. This rly just shows that you’re caged & have never been able to simply do & say as you please w/o any fear (other than the fear of GOD) stopping you.”

Nicki Minaj Performs On "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As for her original rant, Minaj wrote: “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego. Your hatred for BIRDMAN, Drake & Nicki got you punishing Lil Wayne?!?!!! LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good?!!!!!! Eminem stood firm on having 50Cent come out. A white man. Sh*t sad. House N****R TINGZ. but it’s GOOD FI DEM!!!!!!! No loyalty? Welp. then n****z will keep son’ing you!!!!!"

Nicki Minaj Shows Love To Kendrick Lamar

She was just one of several artists to voice their support for Wayne in the wake of the NFL's decision. Cam'ron, Master P, Birdman, and more also spoke up. Check out Minaj's latest post on social media below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show on HotNewHipHop.