Nicki Minaj Thanks Sabrina Carpenter For Beating Travis Scott With Stunning Bouquet

Times Square New Year's Eve 2024 Celebration
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: Sabrina Carpenter performs during New Year's Eve in Times Square on December 31, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)
“I adore u + the barbz," Sabrina Carpenter says of Nicki Minaj.

Recently, Sabrina Carpenter narrowly defeated Travis Scott in an intense first-week sales battle. Her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet outsold his Days Before Rodeo re-release by a mere 1,000 units, leaving his fans outraged. Some of them even speculated that Billboard was behind the "robbery" in some way, though of course, this is unconfirmed.

Carpenter and Scott's race to top the Billboard 200 chart mimics one fans saw all the way back in 2018. At the time, however, he was competing with Nicki Minaj. Ultimately, Astroworld beat her album Queen, which she promptly went off about on Queen Radio. She slammed Scott for using bundles to boost his sales, arguing that she deserved to be No. 1. "What we're not gonna do is have that Auto-Tune man selling f*cking sweaters," she explained at the time. "Telling you he sold half a million albums, because he f*cking didn't."

Sabrina Carpenter Thanks Nicki Minaj For Thoughtful Gift

This time around, Nicki made it clear who she was backing in this race. For obvious reasons, it was the "Espresso" singer. Carpenter even took to Twitter/X to show love to Nicki and her Barbz, writing, "This is for Nicki." The rapper returned the favor, hopping on Instagram Live to urge her fans to support Carpenter's new album. "Shout out Sabrina Carpenter, shout out all the Sabrina Carpenter fans," she said.

It appears as though Nicki's support has extended beyond the initial race, however. Earlier today, Carpenter hopped on her Instagram Story to flaunt a white bouquet sent to her by Nicki herself. “I adore u + the barbz :’) this is so thoughtful!!!! and these are so beautiful," she captioned the photo. What do you think of Nicki Minaj sending Sabrina Carpenter flowers after her album Short n' Sweet topped Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo? Do you see a collab in their future? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

