Travis Scott Ironically Ties A Previously Held Chart Debut Record By Nicki Minaj

In terms of sales, though, La Flame totally separates himself from Nicki.

Travis Scott fought Sabrina Carpenter to the very end. However, he fell just shy of squeaking past the Pennsylvania pop star for the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200. Still, though, moving 361,000 copies of a 10-year-old mixtape compared to a highly anticipated brand-new record from one of the hottest artists is nothing to be disappointed in. It just goes to prove that he's one of the biggest rappers, but also superstar musician overall. AllHipHop has the stats to prove that, as Scott is now in the top five for biggest debuts of 2024 in terms of sales. He slots in at number four, just behind Sabrina, Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER, and the phenom Taylor Swift with The Tortured Poets Department.

In addition to this, Travis is also tying old records. Back in 2021, Nicki Minaj also rereleased an old mixtape. She reissued 2009's Beam Me Up Scotty and by doing so, The Queen of New York went on to have the highest charting debut in that regard. It went number two in late May with around 80,000 units sold. Obviously, Scott obliterated the sales numbers, but he also a little bit stiffer competition.

Travis Scott & Nicki Minaj Seem To Always Be Linked Somehow

According to Rap-Up, Nicki was vying for number one with J. Cole's The Off-Season, which had 288,000 buyers. That's nearly 100,000 more than Sabrina's 362,000 album equivalent sales. Overall, though, it's kind of funny how Travis and Nicki continue to be linked. The have a couple of collaborations, but the latter still seems to try and destroy him in any way possible.