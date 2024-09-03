Travis Scott & Sabrina Carpenter Sales Battle Finally Crowns A Winner

The back-and-forth affair is over, and the results are just as close as the initial predictions.

Travis Scott and Sabrina Carpenter are both mega stars in their respective genres. The latter has more recently become one, thanks to smash singles such as "Espresso", "Please Please Please", and "Feather". The former of the two are on her latest album Short n' Sweet, which saw its release on August 23. That happened to be the same Friday that Travis Scott would go on to reissue his beloved 2014 mixtape DAYS BEFORE RODEO. Since then, multiple updates have come through in regard to the final sales projections. Originally, Sabrina was ahead by 100,000 units about five days ago. However, thanks to the power of bundling, as well as deluxe and alternate editions, that all quickly changed. Scott was then aiming to both surpass the pop phenom and achieve the best first week for any hip-hop album in 2024.

Sadly, for him and his fans, Sabrina was able to make Nicki Minaj and her Barbz proud. According to a report from Billboard via Luminate, Short n' Sweet was able to eek by DAYS BEFORE RODEO by a mere 1,000 units. The final tally is 362,000 to 361,000. Congratulations are in order for the Pennsylvania singer and songwriter, as this is her first top 10 charting project and it's also the third largest debut of 2024. With this, it's safe to say she's here to stay for the long haul.

Sabrina Carpenter Outlasts Travis Scott By One Thousand Units

As for Travis Scott, it was a case of just too little too late, if you even want to say that. The final push over the last couple of days was quite extraordinary, and it goes to show that how coveted of a tape DAYS BEFORE RODEO truly is. Initially, 190,000 physical sales were projected to be the case when the 12-song set was on pace for 217,000 overall. Now, that number has jumped to 331,000, making it the second-biggest sales week of 2024. Of course, both projects will debut at number one and number two respectively once the charts update.

