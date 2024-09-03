Lil Troy Breaks His Silence After Suffering A Reported Heart Attack

Troy wants to make a difference following yet another life-threatening experience.

Over the last couple weeks, hip-hop has had to mourn way too many rappers in such a short time frame. During Labor Day weekend, the genre was seemingly close to tragically losing another. In a harrowing update yesterday from Geto Boys band mate Willie D, he revealed to the public that Houston, Texas native Lil Troy was "fighting for his life". A heart attack was the culprit in this case, and it had him bedridden since last Tuesday. Thankfully, though, Lil Troy is recovering and doing better, and it would appear that he's out of the hospital.

According to AllHipHop, a text conversation between the "Wanna Be A Baller" creator and NYC promoter Van Silk was shared with them. In the screenshot, messages from Lil Troy that he's ready to make necessary life changes and become an indestructible superhero of sorts. "I’m good feeling good and ready to get back to being Superman. Feeling bless[ed]. Getting to start a new life of [eating] right and going to the doctor and taking my meds".

Lil Troy Is Looking To Get Back On Track For Good

Rapper Lil Troy (Troy Birklett) and his son T2 in Houston, Texas on July 28, 2005. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Additionally, the media outlet spoke with Lil Troy directly, sharing similar words of encouragement. "I’m good now. Feeling blessed. I’m going to start speaking about taking our meds and going to the doctor and heart attacks". It seems as if Troy is taking up after the words that Willie D shared last night about doing better for us. Honestly, spreading this knowledge could not come at a more opportune time and we hope that he does share what he's gone through. We are wishing Lil Troy a speedy recovery and path to a better and more stress-free life, and we encourage you to do the same.

