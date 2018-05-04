speaking out
- ViralCam Newton's Assailants Speak About How Viral Throwdown StartedThe two men give their side of the story. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureSpinderella Opens Up About Being Excluded From New Salt-N-Pepa BiopicThe DJ spoke out about the snub and being excluded from telling the group's story. By Madusa S.
- SportsKendrick Norton Speaks Out After Losing Arm In Car Crash: WatchNorton is trying to stay positive after the life-altering accident.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentEllen Degeneres' Mom Issues Statement On Sexual Abuse RevelationEllen spoke up about the abuse she received at the hands of her stepfather.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentJordan Peele Applauds Kanye West For "Trying To Tell His Truth""Whatever he’s going through, he’s trying to tell his truth."By Aron A.
- LifeKate Spade's Sister Believes Her Suicide Was A Result Of Bipolar DisorderSpade's sister is opening up about the designer's tragic passing. By David Saric
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Reveals She & Gabrielle Union Reconciled After 17-Year FeudThe actress opened up in a new interview. By David Saric