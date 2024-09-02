Lil Troy Is "Fighting For His Life," Willie D Reveals

Lil Troy Portrait Session
Rapper Lil Troy (Troy Birklett) in Houston, Texas on July 28, 2005. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Lil Troy is still in the hospital.

Lil Troy is reportedly fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack, last Tuesday. Legendary Geto Boys rapper Willie D shared the news on his social media pages over the weekend. On Instagram, he wrote, “Lil Troy Suffers Heart Attack.. Fighting for His Life," while sharing a link to a YouTube video where he spoke at length about the situation. Willie began with the positive news being that he's still alive.

"The bad news is, he's not out of the woods," he added. "I spoke to Troy this morning. He is alert, but he's still in the hospital, where he's been since Tuesday of last week. Family, we gotta do something about this health crisis that we're having. We are losing too many soldiers. As I said in the opening, thank God Troy is still with us. But, so many more, including recently Fatman Scoop and BeatKing, who didn't make it." From there he brought up the health issues plaguing Scarface. "We gotta do better with taking care of ourselves fam," he said. Willie went on the reveal Troy was already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. "He was just getting winded trying to put on his shoes," Willie explained.

Willie D Performs With Scarface In Texas

Rappers Scarface (Brad Jordan) and Willie D (William Dennis) of the Geto Boys perform in Texas in 2013. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

Troy previously made headlines for escaping a near-death situation in 2021, when his 18-wheeler burst into flames on the highway. “Yesterday I had the scare of my life and the blessing of my life,” Troy posted on Instagram at the time. “My truck caught on fire while I was driving on the freeway and I was blessed that I was able to get out of traffic and pull over and get out the truck with no nobody getting hurt. GOD IS good.” He also told ABC13: “If you notice, I hit the highway, making money the fly way. You know what I’m saying? Truck driving is the new way."

Willie D Updates Fans On Lil Troy

Check out the latest update on Troy's health from Willie D on YouTube below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Troy on HotNewHipHop.

