Lil Troy Reveals His Mother Had A Stroke Amid His Heart Attack Recovery

According to Lil Troy, he and his mother were on the same floor of the hospital.

Earlier this month, Willie D took to social media with some concerning news, announcing that Lil Troy had suffered a heart attack. "The bad news is, he's not out of the woods," he explained. "I spoke to Troy this morning. He is alert, but he's still in the hospital, where he's been since Tuesday of last week." Shortly after, Lil Troy spoke with AllHipHop, providing fans with an update on his health.

"I’m good now. Feeling blessed. I’m going to start speaking about taking our meds and going to the doctor and heart attacks," he told the outlet. Now, during a recent interview with Fox 26 News, he opened up about the poor lifestyle choices that he thinks led to the heart attack. He also revealed that his mother suffered a health emergency the very same weekend, while he was in the process of recovering.

Lil Troy Stresses The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle

Lil Troy attends the VIP Red Carpet Screening of "The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation" on November 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for "The Dirty 3rd: Next Generation")

“I ate all this fried chicken, up all night drinking—that’s what I did,” he described, “I was a rapper, so I was up all night drinking and everything else, not taking care of my body... I thought I was Superman, I wasn’t taking my medicine, thinking I could keep going without eating right.”