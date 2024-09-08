Lil Troy Reveals His Mother Had A Stroke Amid His Heart Attack Recovery

Earlier this month, Willie D took to social media with some concerning news, announcing that Lil Troy had suffered a heart attack. "The bad news is, he's not out of the woods," he explained. "I spoke to Troy this morning. He is alert, but he's still in the hospital, where he's been since Tuesday of last week." Shortly after, Lil Troy spoke with AllHipHop, providing fans with an update on his health.
"I’m good now. Feeling blessed. I’m going to start speaking about taking our meds and going to the doctor and heart attacks," he told the outlet. Now, during a recent interview with Fox 26 News, he opened up about the poor lifestyle choices that he thinks led to the heart attack. He also revealed that his mother suffered a health emergency the very same weekend, while he was in the process of recovering.
Lil Troy Stresses The Importance Of A Healthy Lifestyle
“I ate all this fried chicken, up all night drinking—that’s what I did,” he described, “I was a rapper, so I was up all night drinking and everything else, not taking care of my body... I thought I was Superman, I wasn’t taking my medicine, thinking I could keep going without eating right.”
Troy continued, "I was in the hospital that Saturday and I called my mom on the phone, just talking to her in general, and she had a stroke while I was on the phone with her. I had to call the ambulance and everything. They brought her to the same hospital I was at on the same floor." He went on to stress the importance of a healthy lifestyle, sharing that he no longer smokes or drinks.