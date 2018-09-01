results
- SportsShannon Sharpe Credits LeBron James For Joe Biden's CampaignShannon Sharpe just wants to see LeBron get his proper shine.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsBen Shapiro Disapproves Of Trump's Premature Victory ClaimConservative commentator Ben Shapiro declared Donald Trump's declaration of victory to be "irresponsible." By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Sonic The Hedgehog" Finishes In First, "Parasite" Soars At Box Office"Sonic The Hedgehog" surpassed expectations at the box office and secured the number one spot for President's Weekend.By Cole Blake
- SportsLeBron James & Giannis Draft Their All-Star Teams: Full ResultsGiannis isn't very good at drafting.By Alexander Cole
- GramAaron Carter Takes Piss Test & Posts The Results On IG Following Drug Abuse ClaimsAaron Carter takes to Instagram to defend himself.By Aron A.
- SportsSergey Kovalev KOs Anthony Yarde To Sep Up Potential Megafight With CaneloSergey Kovalev didn't let his WBO title defense get past the 11th round.By Devin Ch
- SportsMax Holloway Retains Featherweight Title Over Frankie Edgar At UFC 240Max Holloway strengthens his case for UFC GOAT status among the Featherweights & beyond.By Devin Ch
- SportsFrancis Ngannou KO's Junior Dos Santos, Yet Dana White Won't Commit To "Title Shot"Dana White won't Francis Ngannou a title shot until Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic "plays out" on live TV.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentConan O'Brien Says He's Inbred: DNA Test Results Shocked His DoctorHe's apparently an anomaly.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAlexis Skyy Shares Paternity Test Results To End Fetty Wap & Solo Lucci Rumors"You are not the father"By Zaynab
- SportsUFC 232: Amanda Nunes KOs Cris Cyborg In 51 SecondsAmanda Nunes successively moves up in weight to become a "double-champion" in the UFC.By Devin Ch
- SportsJon Jones Regains UFC Title, Immediately Challenges Daniel Cormier To TrilogyJon Jones dusted off Alexander Gustafsson with a dominant display at UFC 232.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKhia Flaunts Big Butt & Tiny Waist After Enhancement SurgeryKhia is feeling herself more than ever after going under the knife.By Alex Zidel
- SportsAnderson Silva To Face MMA Phenom Israel Adesanya At UFC 234The co-main event for UFC 234 is locked and loaded.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingUFC 230: Daniel Cormier Chokes Out Derrick Lewis, The MMA World ReactsWhat happens when two "good guys" go to battle?By Devin Ch
- WrestlingThe Rock Close To Signing Deal For A WWE SmackDown Return: ReportDwayne Johnson hasn't forgotten where it all started.By Devin Ch