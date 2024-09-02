Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo" Could Have The Biggest Hip-Hop Debut Of 2024

Travis Scott's rerelease of the classic mixtape is doing even better than previously expected.

Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo could end up being the most successful hip-hop album to debut on the Billboard 200 in 2024 as early projections for the rereleased project's first-week sales continue to increase. According to HipHopAllDay, Days Before Rodeo is expected to sell closer to 300,000 units in the seven days following its release. The project originally dropped back in 2014, but to celebrate its 10th anniversary, Scott added it to streaming services while releasing a deluxe version that features guest appearances from Young Thug three times, Quavo, Playboi Carti, and Mike Dean.

Depending on where exactly Days Before Rodeo's sales land, it could outrank the previous most successful hip-hop album, Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The Detroit legend dropped that effort back on July 12 and moved 281,000 album-equivalent units in the first week.

Travis Scott Performs During Fanatics Fest NYC 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 17: Travis Scott performs onstage at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Fanatics)

When DJ Akademiks shared the latest expectations on Instagram, fans in the comments had mixed reactions. One fan wrote: "He’d be bigger than Drake if that Astro world tragedy didn’t happen, only rapper selling out stadium’s & performing for 80k people imagine what he’d be doing if that didn’t slow down his momentum." Others were more critical of the way he's been earning pure sales. "Anyone with a brain knows this is bc his clothes are hot right now lol," one user argued. "These are t shirt bundle sales [laughing emoji]. Album did 20k from streaming numbers. Its all fugazi."

Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo" Continues To Dominate