Travis Scott Achieves Remarkable Milestone With "ASTROWORLD" Amid Impressive Run Of Feats

Cardi B was the only other artist to pull this off.

Travis Scott can say that his 2018 album ASTROWORLD was just the second to do this. According to an Instagram repost from RapTV, every song from La Flame's third studio LP is now officially platinum by the RIAA. In an ironic twist, the only other artist to do this is Cardi B with her controversial debut, Invasion of Privacy. Not to rag on Travis Scott fans, but it just seems that he can never be first when it comes to awards and accomplishments. Cardi B's album did this in a shorter window of just under four years. Travis has now done it in just over six.

Obviously, this is still such an amazing feat, which is actually one of many as of the last couple of weeks. Not too long ago, we have learned that the rerelease of DAYS BEFORE RODEO is looking at around 217,000 units in its first week with 190,000 of those being pure sales. It's outpacing many new releases and could go number one the charts if he can beat out Sabrina Carpenter. Furthermore, Travis Scott was just celebrating another milestone for an older record of his, "goosebumps".

Travis Scott's ASTROWORLD Is Still Doing Numbers

The Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight cut featuring Kendrick Lamar just achieved diamond status, making it his second song to do so. There's always been a constant debate amongst the hip-hop community, as well as Scott's fan base as to what his best work is. More OG fans may say Rodeo, but with this otherworldly accomplishment, the campaign to push ASTROWORLD to the top of the heap may become fiercer than it already is. It certainly has his biggest songs on it and some of his most lush production to date, which is saying a lot. We are welcoming the debate, so let the war begin.