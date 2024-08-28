Travis Scott And Kendrick Lamar's "Goosebumps" Earns Rare Milestone

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar are continuing to dominate the charts.

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar have earned diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their hit collaboration, "Goosebumps." The song was included on Scott's 2016 album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. As one of the biggest hits from the project, it peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Congratulations to Travis Scott. I hope he still gets those Goosebumps every time," one fan remarked. Another wrote: "Birds in the trap has so many bangers." Other fans compared their level of success to Drake, as Lamar has been feuding with the Toronto rapper.

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Perform Together At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Travis Scott perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Scott previously recalled how the collaboration came together during an interview with Billboard at the time. "I met him at the MTV Video Music Awards one year and he came up to me and was just like, 'Yo, man, I f*ck with your music. It's super dope and inspirational.' I was like, whoa, this is the best rapper in the globe – he f*cks with my music!" he said in 2016. "That's one of the things that made me want to keep working on my music and try to keep it going 'cause I'm not the most rappity rap ass n***a. That's not me but I really love Kendrick's music."

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar's "Goosebumps" Goes Diamond