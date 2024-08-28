Travis Scott And Kendrick Lamar's "Goosebumps" Earns Rare Milestone

BYCole Blake
Link Copied to Clipboard!
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Travis Scott performs onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar are continuing to dominate the charts.

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar have earned diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their hit collaboration, "Goosebumps." The song was included on Scott's 2016 album, Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. As one of the biggest hits from the project, it peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Congratulations to Travis Scott. I hope he still gets those Goosebumps every time," one fan remarked. Another wrote: "Birds in the trap has so many bangers." Other fans compared their level of success to Drake, as Lamar has been feuding with the Toronto rapper.

Read More: Travis Scott Shocks Fans With Insane "Days Before Rodeo" First Week Sales Figures

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Perform Together At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Travis Scott perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Scott previously recalled how the collaboration came together during an interview with Billboard at the time. "I met him at the MTV Video Music Awards one year and he came up to me and was just like, 'Yo, man, I f*ck with your music. It's super dope and inspirational.' I was like, whoa, this is the best rapper in the globe – he f*cks with my music!" he said in 2016. "That's one of the things that made me want to keep working on my music and try to keep it going 'cause I'm not the most rappity rap ass n***a. That's not me but I really love Kendrick's music."

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar's "Goosebumps" Goes Diamond

Scott famously used the song to break a Guinness World Record in 2017 by performing the track live 15 times in a row. In other news, Scott recently added his classic mixtape, Days Before Rodeo, to streaming services. Be on the lookout for further updates on Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Fuels Beef Rumors With Travis Scott By "Shooting" At La Flame Head Prop During "MELTDOWN" Performance

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...