Travis Scott Revives His Classics On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update

As far as actual new releases on "Fire Emoji" this week, we have drops from Doechii, Cash Cobain, Central Cee, Babyface Ray, and more.

Our Fire Emoji playlist is back with the best of the best hip-hop drops of the week, although it's a bit of an odd and unique one. Rather than having a fresh release be the headliner, the hip-hop world instead rallied around celebrating a ten-year-old fan-favorite. Travis Scott finally released DAYS BEFORE RODEO on streaming services, letting DSP users enjoy "Skyfall," "Drugs You Should Try It," and other classic tracks of his in their full-ish glory. Some tracks have been altered due to sample clearances or other considerations, but for the most part, it's the DBR you know and love.

Another reason as to why our new Fire Emoji update is a bit weirder this time around is because one of the other highlights of the week isn't on Spotify anymore. Benny The Butcher dropped the Buffalo Butch. Vol. 1 EP with some skilled MCs, including the long-awaited Drake collab "Buffalo Freestyle." But for unknown reasons at press time (most likely a UMG copyright strike), you won't be able to listen to it on the platform, although you can still find it on sites like Twitter.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere, Cash Cobain also came through with his new album PLAY CASH COBAIN, a woozy, entrancing, and admittedly horny listen. Jokes aside, there are still a lot of engaging and enveloping highlights on this LP that are worth your attention, including "act like" and "slizzyhunchodon" with Don Toliver and Quavo. In addition, Fire Emoji highlights the excellent "BOOM BAP" from Doechii, and its soulful sampling and fiery delivery is captivating. On more of a contemporary slant, Tee Grizzley and 42 Dugg rep their city with a lot of energy on their new collaboration, "Detroit."