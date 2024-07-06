Eminem & Killer Mike Show Off Their Pens On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other releases on "Fire Emoji" this week came from Trae Tha Truth, 42 Dugg, Rob49, Quavo, and Kyle. Which one was your favorite?

The second half of 2024 is musically kicking off with quite a bang, and our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best hip-hop that dropped this week. Moreover, we're almost at the release date for one of the most anticipated albums of the year: Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). Marshall Mathers lit a fire under this hype with the Detroit-repping new single "Tobey" with Big Sean and BabyTron. Across three fast and fiery verses, menacing and minimal production, and combative and confident charisma, this is exactly what fans needed to get them ready for the project.

Furthermore, another huge release on Fire Emoji this week was Killer Mike's "HUMBLE ME," on which he addresses his controversial Grammys arrest. As far as the sound and progression of this new song, it's a hard-hitting Southern affair whose distorted sampling and passionate lyrical delivery still retain a lot of soul. Speaking of passion, Trae Tha Truth and J. Cole display bucketloads of it in big and small ways on the "Trae Tha Truth In Ibiza" remix. Through rapid bars, tender sampling, and a laidback and crisp drum pattern, it's one of the most pleasant listens you'll find this week in rap music.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

But 42 Dugg isn't concerned with pleasantries, as he and Rylo Rodriguez prove on the bombastic and irreverent "Case Closed." It's a highlight on Dugg's new LP, 4eva Us Neva Them, and make sure you peep the tracklist for more bangers worthy of a Fire Emoji inclusion. In addition, there's a similar relentless fire and gritty presentation on Rob49, Moneybagg Yo, Skilla Baby, and BossMan Dlow's "Homebody" remix. While the melody and beat here aren't much to write home about, these four MCs take up all your attention.