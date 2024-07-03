KYLE & Hit-Boy Feel Blindsided On "Dirty"

While California artist KYLE is mostly referred to as guy who worked with Lil Yachty on "iSpy" , he is honestly so much more than that. While he is not necessarily a hitmaker, he does excel at creating some quirky blends of R&B, pop, and hip-hop. Sometimes, he even ventures into the realms of dance like in his last record, SMYLE AGAIN. That project was released earlier this year as a light follow-up to his 2015 offering Smyle. However, KYLE is dipping back into more a more hip-hop centric sound for his newest single, "Dirty". This track just further proves he can effortlessly bounce around from genre to genre at any given moment. On this record, he is working alongside fellow Californian, Hit-Boy , who hails from the Fontana area.

This is their first time teaming up and it goes over very well. The superstar producer is in the midst of another stellar year, linking with a boat load of talents. From his dad Big Hit and fellow beat making legend The Alchemist to Don Cannon and BlueBucksClan, he has been everywhere. Hit-Boy has also been rapping more frequently this year too, especially on the Cannon collab. That trend continues onto "Dirty", in which he helms a short but memorable second verse. On this single, him and KYLE are talking about a girl that has been playing mental games with them. Both musicians feel totally blindsided, but they are not going to go out looking foolish. KYLE is especially not going for that, as he plans on developing one hell of a roster. It might be petty, but he is just giving his girl a taste of her own medicine.