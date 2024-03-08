KYLE Takes On Plenty Of Dance Floor-Ready Beats On "SMYLE AGAIN"

Everyone knows KYLE for his single with Lil Yachty "iSpy." It was a song that absolutely dominated the summer of 2017. The track had a weird release date in December, but it still managed to strike a chord with audiences. KYLE's mega hit sits at over 940 million streams on Spotify after just over eight years of existence. What made that song so popular was its radio-friendly and bright production. KYLE is bring that recipe he has been crafting for years with his new album SMYLE AGAIN.

This marks the sixth project for the California native, who dropped his first LP back in 2013. Additionally, KYLE has now officially ended a two-year album drought. His last offering, It's Not So Bad hit streaming back in January of 2022. Furthermore, SMYLE AGAIN is KYLE's sequel to his 2015 record Smyle.

Listen To SMYLE AGAIN By KYLE

The pop singer first teased the rollout for the tape back almost a year ago in April. KYLE teamed up with Tinashe for "Who's Taking You Home." He would follow that up with "WOAH," then "Suddenly" in September. Finally, he and Teezo and Touchdown would bring their similar, yet idiosyncratic styles on "Somethin Bout U" before "Forever & Ever & Ever & Even After That" last Friday.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, "SMYLE AGAIN," by KYLE? Is this one of his strongest records, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward right now and why? Who had the best feature on the record and why?

SMYLE AGAIN Tracklist:

Onceuponatimeinthe805 (Else's) And U Know It Fly Me Out with Guapdad 4000 Inside You I Remember Somethin Bout U with Teezo Touchdown WOAH with Lay Bankz Neva Beta Who's Taking You Home with Tinashe Suddenly Rain Sweetest Thing Forever & Ever & Ever & Even After That

