KYLE & Teezo Touchdown Link Up For “Somethin Bout U” Single: Stream

The biggest names in hip-hop are hoping to end 2023 on a high note after taking over half the year to secure a No. 1 single and album. This New Music Friday (November 10) in particular brought forth plenty of must-hear new albums and singles, including a joint effort from Meek Mill and Rick Ross, as well as a surprise LP from Kodak Black which name drops both Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande. One of the most unique collaborations to land on DSPs yesterday is "Somethin Bout U" from KYLE and Teezo Touchdown.

The joint effort finds the pair trading verses about the object of their affection. "I wanna make somethin' with my face and your face / 'That's a beautiful baby,' that's what thе nurse say," Teezo sings early on over the Alex Goldblatt and Khristopher Riddick-Tynes-produced beat. When they come together on the chorus, he and KYLE croon about many women they've previously crossed paths with being "all the same."

Read More: KYLE Delivers New Feel-Good Single, “Perfect”

KYLE and Teezo Touchdown's New Single is Here

"Girls are all the same / But girl it's something / But it's somethin', somethin' about you," the eclectic duo assures their love interests. "And when we touch, it feels like heaven, pray for you, girl, you're a blessin' / And when you're ready to talk, I'll listen," KYLE later sings, closing out yet another fit that his fanbase is already loving.

Listen to KYLE and Teezo Touchdown's one-of-a-kind new single, "Somethin Bout U" above. If you're feeling the collab, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Teezo's name has been all over the music industry lately, largely due to a collaboration with Drake on his For All The Dogs album, read what the rising star had to say about being co-signed by the Canadian at the link below, and check back later for more HNHH release recommendations.

Read More: Teezo Touchdown Gets Brutally Honest About Drake’s Co-Sign

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna make somethin' with my face and your face

"That's a beautiful baby", that's what thе nurse say

On his first birthday, while we cryin' and kissin'

I'm thinkin' to mysеlf, "Damn, shorty really different"