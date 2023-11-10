Kodak Black Delivers Personal Cuts On New Album “When I Was Dead”

Kodak Black has given his fans both sides of the coin for the duration of his career. Do you want head-nodding trap bangers, he has a bountiful amount of those. Or, are you looking for more introspective cuts? Kodak has that in his arsenal as well. The latter are the type of tracks you are getting on the Florida veteran's latest project When I Was Dead.

The debate on which side of the rapper is better is certainly up for debate. That will be up to you to decide. If you want to engage in that, be sure to put your answer in the comments section at the bottom of the page. But, let us talk details of this new Kodak tape.

Listen To When I Was Dead By Kodak Black

This follows up on his Pistolz & Pearlz album from May. Ahead of this coming out, Kodak put out two promotional singles for it. The first of which was "Eaze Your Mind" at the end of October. Following that, the lovey track, "2'CY" came just four days later on Halloween. To drive home that this is a more personal record, the features are quite scant. Three different artists appear here. WizDaWizard lands on two songs, one of which includes another guest, Wam SpinThaBin. Finally, OG Bobby Billions helps Kodak close out the LP on "Master Peace."

What are your initial thoughts on Kodak Black's new album, When I Was Dead? Is this Kodak's most personal record to date? Is this the better release over Pistolz & Pearlz? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Kodak Black, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

When I Was Dead Tracklist:

Kylie Grande Close To Me I'm Kodak Hard Life Burning Rubber Lemme See 2'CY Nothing To Me Came Thru Flushin' Eaze Your Mind F*** You Too Colostomy (feat. WizDaWizard) Extra Clips (feat. WizDaWizard & Wam SpinThaBin) Scared Of My Money Right On Time Facetime Hiding My Chest Out Master Peace (feat. OG Bobby Billions)

