- ViralLil Yachty Posts His Playlist Online After Fans Clowned A Fake OneThe 26-year-old is bumping a lot of SBTRKT, Solange, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Yves Tumor, James Blake, Bibio, and ROSALÍA these days.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MixtapesKodak Black Delivers Personal Cuts On New Album "When I Was Dead"Kodak follows up his "Pistolz & Pearlz" album. By Zachary Horvath
- SportsAntonio Brown Divulges On The Time He Was Shot In The EarAB has lived a crazy life.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLonzo Ball Reveals He Originally Took Lakers Trade Personally: WatchLonzo was hoping for a better outcome with the Lakers.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyMeek Mill Talks "Parole System" & "Black America" Face To Face With Dr. OzMeek Mill takes his prison reform agenda to "The Dr. Oz Show."By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Reportedly Trying To Settle His EMI Lawsuit Outside of CourtKanye wants to deal with his case privately. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCardi B Thanks God's Blood Sacrifice & Fans' Loyalty Through "The Fake & The Lies"She extends her post-Grammys gratitude through a personal video.By Zaynab
- MusicErykah Badu Denies Knowing R. Kelly Personally, Demands ApologyBadu clashes with "Surviving R. Kelly" producer dream hampton in a heated Twitter debacle.By Devin Ch
- NewsRobin Thicke Reemerges With New Single "Testify"Stream his return since "Paula."By Zaynab
- SportsConor McGregor's Manager Shows Respect For Khabib, Toys With "Mayweather 2"Conor McGregor x Khabib Nurmagomedov could break all kinds of UFC box office records.By Devin Ch
- MusicJohn Mayer Wishes He Could Be Post Malone's Personal PhotographerIs John Mayer dropping bars or is he just really stoned?By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Says Pardison Fontaine Wrote Nearly All Of "Violent Crimes"The most personal song on "Ye" has suddenly become a little less personal.By Alex Zidel