Lil Yachty Posts His Playlist Online After Fans Clowned A Fake One

Lil Yachty is many things: a rapper, stylist, gamer, songwriter, psych-rock creative, and the list goes on. Given his unique aesthetics, the cultural splash he made on impact, and the polarizing nature of a lot of his art and statements, he has also been identified as a key tastemaker in the past seven years or so. Maybe that seems far-fetched, but the Atlanta native is always down to share his tastes and proclivities with the world. Recently, though, people clowned him for this very fact after they found an alleged playlist of his on Spotify that many deemed "basic." When the 26-year-old caught wind, he said it was fake but posted his own Apple Music playlist to prove it.

Furthermore, it's about 450 songs long, totaling in at about 30 hours and 41 minutes. Genre-wise, it's pretty all over the indie/rock/pop/R&B spectrum, although it doesn't contain much in the way of strict hip-hop. That makes sense, though; Lil Yachty's spoken before about how he usually doesn't listen to other rap music to stay fresh and focused on his own craft. In addition, he explored a lot of different approaches and genres in 2023, something that he's already continuing in 2024. For example, look no further than Faye Webster's new single featuring him, "Lego Ring," which is a quaint and colorful indie-shoegaze-alternative jam.

Lil Yachy Shares His Actual Playlist After Fake One Goes Viral

As for the picks themselves, there are plenty of songs here from Sampha, Drake, Cocteau Twins, Solange, ROSALÍA, Prefab Sprout, Bibio, Bktherula, and many more. Surprisingly, though, there are no songs here from Tyler, The Creator, despite him shouting Lil Yachty out on his own favorite songs list earlier in 2023. Still, we don't always expect things to be quid pro quo between rappers when it comes to praise. It's just interesting to see because, as we end a year and start a new one, artists often take the time to shout out their favorite work from their peers.

But Yachty's playlist isn't really about that, and is more of a general look into his listening habits. The "Paradigm" artist has a lot of gems on here, and who know what he'll come across in 2024? Maybe we'll get an update from him in the near future to see what else caught his ear. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Yachty, keep checking in with HNHH.

