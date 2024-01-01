Lil Yachty Fires Back At "Cheater" & "Colorist" Accusations

Lil Yachty says he doesn't post his daughter on social media because he doesn't "owe you people that.

Lil Yachty The Field Trip Tour - New Orleans, LA

Lil Yachty took issue with a user on Twitter's criticism of him, in which they labeled him a “cheater," and "colorist," while claiming he "won’t change his daughter’s own diaper.” In making their argument, the user cited Yachty's "The Secret Recipe." In the song, he raps: "They say I got a type/ Said all my hoes they look the same, they said they look too light." They also used an interview from October 2022 in which Yachty joked about not changing his daughter's diaper.

“Man, y’all have to touch grass. There was no cheating,” he said in response. “I am not a colorist in any shape or form. I have changed my daughter’s diaper — it was simply a troll, I do not post my daughter because I do not owe you people that. Everything isn’t meant for social media. Y’all be losers.” He continued in another post: “Just cuz y’all post every second of your life, doesn’t mean I have to. I never cared for any of y’all’s opinions on my child. That’s why you’ve never seen her. Because it’s not for y’all to see. TF?”

Lil Yachty Speaks At Rolling Stone's Musicians On Musicians Event

Lil Yachty speaks at Rolling Stone's Musicians on Musicians event held at St. Ann's Warehouse on November 10, 2023 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Rolling Stone via Getty Images)

It's not the only time Yachty has fired back at users on social media in recent days. After sharing a picture of one of his outfits on Twitter, last week, fans roasted him for his fashion sense. He shot back: "I be seein some of yall outfits as yall try to judge mine and I be appalled." Check out his latest back-and-forth below.

Lil Yachty Responds To Cheating Accusations

Yachty and fashion designer Selangie welcomed their first daughter in October 2021. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Yachty on HotNewHipHop.

