Tyler, The Creator's Favourite Songs Of 2023 Include Lil Yachty's "Gimme Da Lite" & His Own "DOGTOOTH"

Tyler, the Creator is still in the early years of his 30s, but already, the multi-talent is loving life significantly more than he did in the decade before. Ahead of the new year, he's among those feeling in a reflective mood, taking time to type out a list of his favourite songs from the past 12 months. It's worth noting that not all of the tracks are brand new releases – in fact, most of them are throwbacks, beginning with salute's "Colourblind" featuring ABRA, which came out over eight years ago.

Titles on Tyler's list that did actually arrive in 2023 include "NuWhip" from Paris Texas, "b 4 we kiss goodnight" by Tammy Lucas, and Lil Yachty's collaboration with Southside on "Gimme Da Lite." The 32-year-old also mentions his own release from this spring, "DOGTOOTH," a previous cut from his Call Me If You Get Lost LP. Besides those, he also mentioned "Ponteio" by Astrud Gilberto, "Time Million" from Feater, and John Kirby's "The Quest of Chico Hamilton," all of which were made anywhere from a few years to decades ago.

Tyler, The Creator Gives Himself & Other Artists Flowers For Their Work This Year

Tyler's final picks of the year are Jordan Ward's "White Crocs," Mach Hommy's "Self Luh," and Tete de Bahia's "Duplo Sentido." In his Twitter replies, many of the OFWGKTA alum's followers are happy to see him showing love to Yachty, who he previously tapped for a new le FLEUR project, as well as Ward, though some feel that "FamJam" was a better song than Tyler's pick. "No way [you] put [your] own s**t up there 😭💀," one user teased the always-confident entertainer.

The California native's choices are far less mainstream than the average music listener, but we would expect nothing less of him. Are any of Tyler, the Creator's top 2023 picks on your personal list too? Let us know in the comments, and check out HNHH's 40 Best Rap Songs of the year round-up at the link below.

