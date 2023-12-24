40 Best Rap Songs Of 2023

Overall, there were a ton of great tracks that came out this year that could receive recognition for being one of the best rap songs of 2023. However, this year, we have decided to narrow down a list of 40 songs. On Christmas Eve, this is perfect reading for when you are around the Christmas tree, sipping egg nog and trying to debate with your friends on some of the best music. With the list below, we are encompassing a diverse array of artists from numerous subgenres. Be sure to sound off in the comments section below if you agree with this year's choices.

40. Kevin Gates - Breakfast

Once some of the shock value and hilarity of Kevin Gates’ sexually charged yet surprisingly romantic anthem “Breakfast” wore off, lots of people were surprised by just how much they genuinely liked the song underneath. Though the sensual food metaphors aren’t exactly poetic they contrast well with the much more blatant and direct eroticism throughout the song and it all comes packaged in a surprisingly catchy series of refrains. The song isn’t just good at grabbing your attention right away, but holding onto it with catchy songwriting and one memorable lyrical gem after another.

- Lavender Alexandria

39. Lil Uzi Vert - Flooded The Face

"Flooded The Face" is a song that probably had a lot of people thinking that Lil Uzi Vert's The Pink Tape would go in a different direction. Unfortunately, that did not happen. However, this song serves as a reminder of what could have been. Incredible beat, fast flows, and a steady and focused-sounding Uzi that we miss very dearly. Oh how we wish the whole album sounded like this.

- Alex Cole

38. J Hus ft. Drake - Who Told You

The lines between rap music made on either side of the Atlantic have been blurring for years now and in one of the biggest crossover moments of the year, afroswing superstar J Hus recruited Drake for an infectious single. The track is a full embrace of the desire to dance, coming to the defense of even the hardest of rappers also having the desire to get down. Drake comes to the track with one of his signature morphing accents and lends a snappy and equally danceable verse to this impressively fun song.

- Lavender Alexandria

37. Yeat- Bettr Off

Yeat has been one of the biggest breakout stars of the entire year and this song was a huge factor in that. His album Afterlyfe was a massive success that brought him into the mainstream. On "Bettr Off," Yeat showcases why his flow has people in awe. We also get some dark production that adds to the artist's mystique. It is a song that provides a stark contrast to a lot of other records we have heard this year. Yeat is the antithesis to the chorus of people saying the genre is stagnant.

- Alex Cole

36. Conway The Machine - Super Bowl ft. Juicy J & Sauce Walka

In February of this year, Conway the Machine, Sauce Walka, and Juicy J got together for “Super Bowl.” The track sees the trio capitalize on their lyrical dexterity, coming in focused to diligently unpack their feats. Overall, they stick to the customary themes of money, women, and getting “rich out the streets,” but their precision makes for a standout track and all-around legendary team-up. Conway’s signature gritty flow grounds boastful bars while the two Southern spitters offer sleaze and intensity. “Super Bowl” served as the lead single for the Buffalo MC’s third studio album Won’t He Do It. The project, which he unleashed in full in May, marked his first release under his independent label Drumwork Music Group following his 2022 departure from Griselda Records.

- Caroline Fisher

35. Bas - Khartoum ft. Adekunle Gold

Across hip-hop’s 50-year history, the world has unfortunately remained rife with conflict, displacement, war, and injustice. Yet, despite all the pain and loss, the genre remains a beacon to unpack these systemic issues and raise a voice in the name of peace. Bas’ “Khartoum” with Adekunle Gold, off of the former’s brand-new album We Only Talk About Real S**t When We’re F***ed Up, speaks to the Dreamville MC’s home country of Sudan, where much of his family still lives. Khartoum, the nation’s capital, is among many areas affected by civil conflict between military forces within governance. Specific anecdotes of his cousin’s plight, news reports, and comparisons to the invasion of Ukraine crystallize Bas’ pained but universal message of bringing light to the world’s dark corners of international atrocities.

Thanks to a great chorus from Adekunle Gold and a breezy but melancholy Afrobeat instrumental, “Khartoum” still retains its power and listenability through its songwriting. Bas’ sole verse here, as he told us in our interview with him, was something he wrote when the weight of this war and his family’s pain became something impossible to not address, especially as many major media companies in the U.S. overlooked it. It’s an aching message that searches for peace, dialogue, and empathy rather than to wallow in the overbearing tragedy of this situation. Still, the song remains catchy, impactful, and balanced in its approach, qualities that show just how much care went into its creation.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

34. Offset & Cardi B - Jealousy

Offset and Cardi B unveiled “Jealousy” in July, teaming up to take shots at their haters. Listeners expected the couple to address ongoing rumors and speculation about their high-profile relationship, but instead, received one big read of their critics. The duo appears to have gone their separate ways since the release, but regardless, managed to prove that melding their flows could have great results. They laid out their boastful, menacing bars in a fun accompanying music video, inspired by Baby Boy and featuring Taraji P Henson. The single also came just in time for the announcement of Offset’s second solo album, Set It Off. After giving listeners a taste of what was to come with “Jealousy,” he went on to drop the full album in October.

- Caroline Fisher

33. Rick Ross & Meek Mill - Shaq & Kobe

Nothing about “Shaq & Kobe” is particularly groundbreaking. Rappers comparing themselves to the biggest NBA stars of today and yesterday is nothing new and even references to the legendary team up of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal will feel familiar for rap fans. But what Meek Mill and Rick Ross bring to the table on this absolute banger is a hunger that you don’t often see in even the best of rap songs. The intensity and ferocity they deliver is deeply impressive and feels like both rappers throwing it back to their younger, feistier selves, kicking off their collaborative album with an absolute bang.

- Lavender Alexandria

32. Lil Tecca - 500 lbs

After all of these years, Lil Tecca is still putting out catchy songs with fun lyrics and earworm production. While his album output may not be outstanding, his singles are always worth a listen. "500lbs" proved to be an incredible return for the artist as he immediately captured our attention. The song is one of his catchiest to date and will give "Ransom" a run for its money. If you like to have fun, then this Tecca track scratches the itch.

- Alex Cole

31. Travis Scott - My Eyes

Remember when we said that catchy grooves make for quality Travis? The same applies when he opens up. In a way, this is a modern-day version of what many consider his magnum opus, “90210,” from Rodeo. Every bar is not flawless or on the level of some of the other great storytellers. But, there is something about the atmosphere that this song creates. Bon Iver and Sampha’s minuscule but perfectly placed contributions are great. However, the chef’s kiss of this song has to be the transcendent transition, which leads to Travis’ blistering rapping about what is weighing heavy on him.

- Zachary Horvath

30. MoneyBagg Yo - Motion God

At the end of April, Moneybagg Yo unveiled his song “Motion God” alongside an idyllic accompanying music video, allowing his laid-back flow and singing voice to take center stage. The easygoing track features bass-heavy trap-inspired production by T-Head and Skywalker OG, which lends itself well to his braggadocious bars. The Memphis native’s rhymes are grounded by an undercurrent of gratitude and persistence, rounding out the song’s boastful lyrical content and creating a well-loved layer of relatability. This depth set the tone for his Hard To Love mixtape, which he dropped a few months later, and made for a standout track across the year overall. The song was the fourth single released ahead of the mixtape, which the MC announced in May and delivered in full in June.

- Caroline Fisher

29. Quavo & Takeoff - Patty Cake

Quavo’s Rocket Power was a heartfelt tribute to his late friend, nephew, and bandmate, Takeoff. His sophomore release possessed easily the most vulnerable material we have heard from the Migos member. It was a great moment for the hip-hop world to hear this record for that reason alone. But, there was also some quality, including “Patty Cake” with Take. The horn-laced instrumental added to the triumphant harmony between sound and flows. Both trade bars exceptionally well like they always have, but this one certainly had more emotional weight, even with it being a more hype track.

- Zachary Horvath

28. Drake - Stories About My Brother

The mixed response to For All The Dogs must have lit a fire under Drake because he came harder than he has in years with Scary Hours 3. The most impressive effort of the six tracks is “Stories About My Brother,” on which the Toronto rapper reflects on his feud with Joe Budden, the difference between himself and his competition, and more, all over a melodic Conductor Williams beat. He keeps the bars on track with the refrain: “Let me tell you ‘bout my brother, though.”

- Cole Blake

27. Veeze - Safe 2

Veeze dropped an album of the year contender with Ganger. This is an album chock-full of bangers. However, it was the album's softest song "Safe 2," that made our list. The beat here is just gorgeous as it creates a stunning atmosphere that almost feels like a serene water level in Super Mario 64. As for Veeze, he offers a spirited and introspective track that is a nice reprieve from the hedonistic bars that fill the album. Of all of Veeze's songs, this is the one that might surprise you the most.

- Alex Cole

26. Young Thug ft. Drake - Jonesboro

Young Thug’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS is considered his “vault” album, composed of many older tracks due to his time in prison for the YSL RICO case. Regardless, it still contains some of his best recent material, of which “Jonesboro” is a shimmering highlight that aesthetically stands uniquely alone amid his entire catalog. Moreover, the song contains a tender, dramatic, and soulful sample flip of Smokey Robinson’s “The Humming Song (Lost For Words)” courtesy of Metro Boomin. It’s one of the most emotive and regal instrumentals that Thugger’s ever rapped over, switching between boom-bap swings and trap percussion. Through it all, he keeps up with acrobatic flow switches, a passionate vocal performance, and as usual for the Atlanta trap pioneer, a lot of personality.

While this record isn’t full-blown conscious or introspective, Thug pairs this production with a few heartfelt and engagingly descriptive moments. Of course, its title refers to Jonesboro South, now Cleveland Avenue, which are the demolished housing projects that he grew up in. Young Thug details kids dying due to violence over drugs, living like a cat with nine lives, and his diamonds being louder than ambulances. However, more than anything, it’s his delivery and his narrative of rising above it all that makes this track so compelling. Sure, the more traditional hip-hop subject matter of today still shows up in resonant, ear-catching, and enjoyable ways. But there’s a certain evocative tinge to “Jonesboro” that’s hard to explain, and one that hits hard amid Jeffery’s current plight.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

25. Ken Carson - Fighting My Demons

Ken Carson delivered a fantastic album with A Great Chaos. As for the track "Fighting My Demons," this was an immediate standout. From the opening line of the track to the off-the-wall production, Carson gives us a descent into madness. A song that feels like being dragged through the eighth ring of hell, "Fighting My Demons" carried Opium's entire roster this year. At this point, Carson needs to be considered as a potential star for the next decade to come.

- Alex Cole

24. Sexyy Red - Pound Town 2 ft. Nicki Minaj

As we mentioned with Ice Spice, getting Nicki Minaj on your already successful song’s remix can be a game-changer. Sexyy Red couldn’t express enough gratitude when Papa Bear’s mom agreed to turn “Pound Town” into “Pound Town 2,” despite not initially feeling aligned with the track. Thanks to her never-ending creativity, Minaj was able to pen the perfect, salacious bars to match her collaborator’s energy. Much to her credit, Sexyy capitalized beautifully off the virality that came from her work with the “Barbie Dreams” artist, leading to future successes with titles like “SkeeYee” and “Hellcats SRTs.”

- Hayley Hynes

23. Danny Brown & JPEGMAFIA - Shut Yo Bitch Ass Up/Muddy Waters

Next on our list is one of the wildest, most innovative, and most versatile rap songs of the year from one of 2023’s best full-length offerings. “Shut Yo B***h A** Up / Muddy Waters” sees Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA trading verses– and instrumentals– about how much better they are than the rest of the rap game. We can’t say we disagree on this track. This is one of those two-parters where the chemistry between each artist is so strong that the beat switch feels inevitable rather than forced. Plus, Danny and Peggy come through with some of the most quotable lines on all of SCARING THE H*ES on this cut. In a sea of Andy Kaufman MCs still posting on KTT, this duo really feels like the only lighter in Rykers.

That creativity shows up in the production, too: samples include an old walkie-talkie beep, a prank video with a particularly offended victim, and Parliament’s groovy track “Funkentelechy.” “Shut Yo B***h A** Up” has one of the most bombastic and heavy hitting beats you’ll ever hear Danny Brown ride, with creative record scratches, buzzy synths, and tough-as-nails drums. “Muddy Waters” is led by JPEGMAFIA’s wordplay-laden chorus, a unique flip of the previous instrumental, and classic boom-bap-style percussion. All this is tied up in a beautiful bow with many pop culture and chronically online references and amazing rhyme schemes. This is one of the most addictive songs on this list, and with not a second wasted, there’s always something visceral to find within no matter how much you overplay it.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

22. Gunna - Rodeo Dr

Whatever Gunna put out in the wake of taking a plea deal in the still-ongoing YSL RICO indictment was bound to warrant attention, but with “rodeo dr,” he confirmed that snitching allegations won’t be enough to keep him from returning to his place in hip-hop. His first single, “fukumean,” may be the bigger hit, but “rodeo dr” corroborates Gunna’s staying power and ability to take his recent controversies and reflect them into his catchiest flows yet.

- Cole Blake

21. Drake & Central Cee - On The Radar Freestyle

Drake and Central Cee stole the show in the summer when they dropped their "On The Radar Freestyle." While it may not be an official song, it may as well be one. Drake's flow and his infamous "combination" pronunciation make this an instant classic. Central Cee sounds great on the track as well, and this was undoubtedly one of the best moments in hip-hop this year.

- Alex Cole

20. Lil Yachty - Strike (Holster)

Lil Yachty really was all over the place creatively this year, but in a good way. After dropping Let’s Start Here. many were not sure if he was going to stick with the psychedelic rock sound. But, he went back into his rapping bag just three months later with “Strike (Holster).” This one evokes the quirkiness of 2022’s “Poland.” The warbly drawn out flow mixes very well with the lowkey woozy beat. The warmth synths add just that extra layer of character to an already fun single.

- Zachary Horvath

19. A$AP Rocky - RIOT

In July of this year, ASAP Rocky unleashed “RIOT (Rowdy Pipe’n),” enlisting Pharrell Williams, who co-produced the track. It was joined by a fittingly boisterous self-directed visual only a few days later. The song is set to appear on ASAP Rocky’s upcoming LP Don’t Be Dumb, which is expected to drop in the early months of 2024. The project was previously thought to be dropping in August of 2023, but fans have still yet to hear it. To be fair, the Harlem hitmaker has gotten wrapped up in a high-profile trial and recently welcomed his second child with Rihanna, who also happens to be named Riot. The bouncy track and other singles have managed to hold fans over, keeping them excited while they await the full release.

- Caroline Fisher

18. Benny The Butcher & Lil Wayne - Big Dog

At the beginning of November, Benny the Butcher and Lil Wayne came through with “Big Dog.” The two lyrical legends joined forces to spit bars about the fruits of their labor, emphasizing the many perks that have come along with their success. The Buffalo native reflects on rising to the top and taking his whole crew with him, asserting his position as the leader of his pack. Tunechi lends an unsurprisingly sharp verse packed with puns, wrangling up all of his witticism for the canine-themed track. “Big Dog” will be featured on the Griselda linchpin’s upcoming project Everybody Can’t Go, which is expected to drop in January 2024. It also preceded Benny the Butcher’s fan-favorite appearance on Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz’s album Welcome 2 Collegrove, “Oprah & Gayle.”

- Caroline Fisher

17. Bad Bunny - PERRO NEGRO

In 2022, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti album practically broke the Billboard chart thanks to its sweeping success. While Latin music lovers are still enjoying that, Benito pleased his fans with not only an appearance on Drake’s For All The Dogs but also his surprise project, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana in October. The Spanish album didn’t quite reach the same debut numbers as its predecessor, but viral tracks like “MONACO” and “PERRO NEGRO” are bound to be blasting at clubs and soundtracking Instagram Stories well into summer 2024.

- Hayley Hynes

16. redveil & JPEGMafia - Black Enuff

You might think of redveil as a new, promising face on the scene, but with tracks like “black enuff,” we’d call him nothing less than a leader today. On this track, he tackles the concept of being “black enough,” a reference to how hip-hop and other genres– and society at large, for that matter– box in expressions of self-identity to fit into an easily sellable package. The P.G. County, Maryland spitter and Peggy blast anyone looking to put a price on their work and craft, or on that of any other Black individual. Through an infectious Nigerian dance-folk sample from Alhaji Waziri Oshomah’s “Jealousy,” cutting verses, unrestrained conviction, and an absolute monster of a bass-heavy beat, they make a banger out of a battle cry.

Furthermore, it’s this fusion of influences and appeals that musically speaks to the song’s principal message. There’s also a very unique and palpable fire in redveil and the Baltimore rapper’s performances, and it’s so gratifying to hear a recording that sounds just as energized as a live show. It’s part of the genius behind “black enuff,” as they set themselves apart as undeniably skilled, uncompromised, and outspokenly defiant to an era that commercializes their art more than ever. Given each artist’s incredible material over the past few years, plus the fact that redveil is 19 years old and JPEG is as fresh as ever, we’d agree with anyone calling them the future of hip-hop. But for our money, they are also some of the best among its present form– and that’s a gift we must cherish.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

15. Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Paint the town red is an expression in American slang which means to be reckless or to be wildly extravagant. That was Doja Cat’s motto all throughout 2023. The California multi-talent churned some stomachs, but had everyone bumping this song that went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. In fact, it broke the dry spell of a rap song not going number one. Doja made this song for the haters that mercilessly critiqued her for her personal changes. Pair that with the great sample flip of Dionne Warwick’s “Walk On By” and you have a great feel-good tune.

- Zachary Horvath

14. Nas & 50 Cent - Office Hours

It seems like just yesterday when Nas and 50 Cent were running the streets of New York with their fast-paced rhymes and foolish antics, but even into their late 40s and beyond, both creatives continue to impress us. Amid his red-hot album run with Hit-Boy, the Illmatic hitmaker tapped Fif to join him in the studio on “Office Hours,” marking their first session since 2002. Back then, they poured their hunger and ambition into “Too Hot” and “Who U Rep With” together, though their relationship later took a turn for the worse after 50’s “Piggy Bank” diss track. Thankfully they’re now back on good terms, and with any luck, we’ll hear them trading bars over more of Hit’s beats soon.

- Hayley Hynes

13. Noname - Hold Me Down

Noname doesn’t hold anything back when it comes to the music she releases, so there’s always going to be controversy. Whether that’s from the more predictable callout of Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar and more on “namesake” or the controversial inclusion of Jay Electronica on “balloons,”she gave rap fans plenty to discuss. But the standout moment from her new album Sundial comes right near the beginning when she executes her definitive formula to absolute perfection. With heavenly backing vocals and an unflinching series of bars about poisoned American institutions, “hold me down” sees her doing exactly what she does best.

- Lavender Alexandria

12. Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

"Sprinter” marks a first time, groundbreaking collaboration for Central Cee and Dave. The track stands out as an experimental masterpiece that unquestionably succeeds. The U.K. rappers both pack out the track with clever and humorous wordplay, and swiftly compliment each other's verses back and forth. The seamless rhythmic exchange tells a narrative that is straightforward, yet entertaining. It's a song that's simply about the concept of transporting girls from one location to another, and having to use a sprinter van to solve the problem of having a lot of girls willing to party with them. The sprinter van becomes a symbolic solution to the logistical dilemma. The innovative and playful lyrics not only showcase the artistic synergy between Central Cee and Dave, but also is a genuinely enjoyable track to listen to. It also was accompanied by a music video, which further amplifies the vibes of the song. The song showcases Dave and Cee in their elements… It's a story of them adjusting to fame and the simple pleasures (and problems) that come with it. This song has infinite replay value, and definitely earned a spot as one of the best songs of the year.

- Tallie Spencer

11. Lil Durk ft. J. Cole - All My Life

Lil Durk and J. Cole's collaborative single "All My Life" is an inspirational song that has surely made its mark this year. The single appears on Durk's album Almost Healed, and showcases a powerful fusion of gritty realism and inspirational upliftment. The lyrics, coupled with a children's choir as the chorus, add a layer of emotional depth, emphasizing the resilience required to overcome life's adversities. In a genre often characterized by its challenges, the track stands out for its introspective narrative as Lil Durk reflects on his journey, triumphing over struggles and defying those who doubted his success. The accompanying music video serves as a visual testament to the song's themes, reinforcing the message of perseverance and accomplishment. "All My Life" not only resonates with fans for its catchy hook, but also for its motivational resonance. Ultimately, the song has been nominated for best melodic rap performance at the upcoming Grammy awards. It offers a compelling narrative that transcends conventional hip-hop storytelling, and was one of Durk's and Cole's biggest songs of the year.

- Tallie Spencer

10. Travis Scott - I KNOW

When Travis can land a sticky melody, it has arguably produced some of his best material throughout his career. While it might be a conventional pick at number 10, this is a complete song. It has a unique way of showing how he is dealing with addictions to drugs and alcohol with the earworm chorus. On top of that, the eerie beat from OZ, Coleman, Buddy Ross, 206Derek, and Travis is equally entrancing. It has everything you want in a hit song from La Flame.

- Zachary Horvath

9. Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem - The Hillbillies

When Kendrick Lamar teamed up with Baby Keem to make his long-awaited post-DAMN return to music, it was a pretty serious affair. Their collaboration family ties was confrontational and the team-up on Mr. Morale that succeeded it was deeply personal and vulnerable, but the writing was always on the walls that the cousins could have more fun than they were letting on. That exuberance is on full display with “The Hillbillies.” The song is lively and buoyant as the pair trade off bars throughout, filling it with hilarious self-aware references and witty cultural double-entendres. The result is just about the most fun you can have listening to a song this year.

- Lavender Alexandria

8. Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice - Princess Diana

Before she finally unleashed her Pink Friday 2 LP, Nicki Minaj kept busy with some impressive guest verses. One of her biggest was with Ice Spice on the “Princess Diana (Remix),” which helped catapult the Bronx baddie to new levels of fame thanks to the Queen of Rap’s influence. Not only did the infectious song’s April arrival inject some much-needed life into the music industry, but it also helped set the scene for Spice and Minaj’s next joint effort, “Barbie World.” This year reminded us just how much a co-sign (not to mention a feature) from the Trinidadian can do for an up-and-comers career, proving that her influence hasn’t diminished, despite taking a lengthy hiatus after 2018’s Queen.

- Hayley Hynes

7. Earl Sweatshirt & MIKE - Sentry

After hinting at having a full-length album in store together for years, Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist finally made good on that promise in 2023. They kicked off Voir Dire’s promotion with “Sentry,” a characteristically gritty and morose effort featuring Earl’s frequent collaborator, MIKE. Over Alchemist’s haunting production, Earl flexes his lyrical talents while reflecting on his mental state, complexities of his ancestral lineage, and place in hip-hop, all while juxtaposing these themes with his intentionally blasé demeanor.

- Cole Blake

6. Latto - Put It On Da Floor

Latto had one of the biggest songs of the year. "Put It On Da Floor," served as a dynamic addition to her repertoire, showcasing the Atlanta rapper's distinctive style and lyrical ability even further. She debuted the song at Coachella earlier this year and received a positive response. Positioned as a standalone release, the track has made a significant impact within the rap landscape. It garnered tons of attention on TikTok for it’s opening line “Rip me out the plastic I been acting brand new,” sparking a challenge that involved users “ripping themselves out the plastic.” The song has an infectious beat and combined with Latto's assertive delivery, its a song to remember. Latto's unapologetic demeanor crafts a high-energy anthem that resonates with just about everyone. Furthermore, the song saw a notable remix with Cardi B, who hopped on “Put It On Da Floor Again.” This further helped propel the single into new heights, with Cardi’s signature quotable verse, with lines like “These hoes don't do enough that's why I always do the most.” Lyrically, Latto employs themes of success and dominance. "Put It On Da Floor" cements Latto's stature as one of the leading ladies in hip-hop.

- Tallie Spencer

5. Drake ft. J. Cole - First Person Shooter

It’s been over a decade since Drake and J. Cole first linked up on 2011’s “In The Morning,” and the growth of both artists is more apparent on “First Person Shooter” than ever. Trading in the sappy sentimentality of that song, here they’re confidently in charge, going verse for verse with one another over a commanding beat orchestrated by Boi-1da, Vinylz, Tay Keith, and more. Before it ends, Drake references his almost-guaranteed ascent past Michael Jackson for the most No. 1’s on the Billboard Hot 100.

- Cole Blake

4. Gunna - fukumean

Gunna still hasn’t completely cleared his name from the snitching allegations plaguing him after taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO trial. However, he still managed to make one of the most impressive comebacks we’ve seen in 2023. His featureless project, a Gift & a Curse found the Atlanta-based creative getting more vulnerable than ever before about the ups and downs he’s experienced since his arrest. Of course, Wunna made room on his tracklist for a viral club anthem in the form of “fukumean” as well, setting the tone for an impressive summer of hip-hop.

- Hayley Hynes

3. Tyler, The Creator - Sorry Not Sorry

Even when he drops his loosies, Tyler, The Creator still proves himself as one of the best musicians working today. While pretty much any cut from The Estate Sale warrants mention here, the sheer weight, significance, skill, and grandiosity of “SORRY NOT SORRY” practically speaks for itself. Instrumentally, this might be the best sample flip of the year thanks to T’s use of “He Made You Mine” by Brighter Side of Darkness. It’s a gentle drum beat with wailing synthesizers, wondrous vocal harmonies, and a lot of lush instrumentation throughout. Of course, we have to mention the track’s final crescendo, accentuated by wild ad-libs and building vocal chants to take its stressfully tense drum build to its highest level of intensity and soften us back to Earth.

Nevertheless, great production is a law of physics in the Hawthorne, Los Angeles native’s world. Where “SORRY NOT SORRY” really shines is in its messaging, lyricism, topical focus, and rapping performance from Tyler, The Creator. From the perspective of his success, he “apologizes” to those along the way: his family, friends, lovers, fans, planet, ancestors, and more. But most importantly, the 32-year-old does not apologize for himself. Tyler toes a fine line between reflection and invigorated hunger, looking back between his journey and his current state to conclude that he doesn’t regret a thing in his search for greatness. Once achieved, though, it allowed him to help these people while continuing on his own path. On a record whose music video sees him killing off his eras and ushering in a new one, the man sometimes known as Wolf Haley crafted one of his best-ever expressions.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares

2. Sexyy Red - SkeeYee

Sexyy Redd's track "SkeeYee" has become a pivotal song in her breakout year. The song has made national waves with its infectious energy and distinctive meaning. “SkeeYee” has truly become a catchphrase that has made its way in every room from parties and the club, to locker rooms and stadiums. Catchy lyrics such as “if you see me and you tryna see what’s up,” have made rounds to the point where you can’t help but sing along when the song comes on.



In the broader context of Sexyy Redd's career, 2023 has been a defining year. From securing a spot on Drake's latest album to concluding a successful 20-city tour and dropping her acclaimed debut mixtape, Hood Hottest Princess, Redd has solidified her status as a rising star. "SkeeYee" further catapulted her into the spotlight, resonating widely on social media. People definitely doubted her, however with several big moments this year, it’s clear that she has an indescribable magnetic appeal.

- Tallie Spencer

1. Killer Mike - Scientists and Engineers ft. Future, Andre 3000, & Eryn Allen Kane

When we look back at 2023, we doubt that any other track will encapsulate its output and represent contemporary rap better than “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS.” It’s a dream for fans of the genre: an Atlanta affair inspired by many styles with Killer Mike, André 3000, Future, and a gorgeous Eryn Allen Kane feature. These MCs’ verses sum up the current state of hip-hop better than any other big track this year while reviving the funky, woozy, and boundlessly creative Dungeon Family days. It teeters on the edge of despondent and triumphant, conscious and braggadocious, otherworldly and grittily grounded, in order to champion rappers building their lavish lives out of centuries of struggle, loss, and uphill battles.

Mike, 3 Stacks, and Hendrix all craft verses that tackle the lessons learned on their individual rags to riches stories in order to “live forever.” André pontificates on the unknown and his artistic legacy, Fewtch paints opulent pictures of the material wealth he earned through sharing his pain, and the Run The Jewels lyricist acknowledges the most dangerous game in America while standing on his will to play it– and win. Across its runtime, the production switches from psychedelic synth arpeggios, trap drums, heavenly backing vocals, gentle guitar licks, and other lush embellishments. “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” represents a big chunk of what the genre’s concerned with right now, whether in its most artistic and socially indignant spaces or in the most visible and successful lanes. Few tracks this decade– let alone this year– have accomplished this duality as compellingly, skillfully, and powerfully as this one.

- Gabriel Bras Nevares