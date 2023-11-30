Ice Spice Hilarious Reveals She Is Her Own Most Listened To Artist Of 2023

It's officially Spotify Wrapped season, the time of year when fans and artists share details on how they streamed music on the platform this year. For fans, it's an opportunity to show off which songs and artists spoke to them the most this year. As a special treat for 2023 wrapped, Spotify got dozens of popular artists to record messages thanking their biggest fans. But those artists themselves also get Wrapped statistics telling them how much their music was streamed.

It's pretty common to see major artists sharing the numbers they achieved online. But it's a lot rarer that artists give an actual sneak peek of the music they were listening to themselves. Enter Ice Spice, who was more than comfortable sharing her listening habits. Among her favorite artists this year were Lana Del Rey, Drake, Lil Uzi Vert, and Kali Uchis. But it was her most listened-to artist that had fans cracking up. Her number-one artist of 2023 was none other than herself. Check out her full wrapped post below.

Read More: Ice Spice Celebrates Her First Grammy Nominations

Ice Spice Loved Her Own Music This Year

In addition to your top 5 artists, Spotify Wrapped also shares your 5 most listened-to songs, which Spice also shared with fans. That was even funnier as they were all five tracks that she appears on. "Boys a liar Pt. 2," "In Ha Mood," "Princess Diana," "Munch," and "Deli" round out her top 5 list.

Ice Spice found herself in the midst of a strange online controversy earlier this year. A video went viral on Twitter of her being handed a drink by a fan and instead passing it off to one of her friends. Her fans online certainly understood why she wouldn't take a drink from a stranger. But many wondered why, if she was suspicious of the drink, she would hand it off to one of her friends for them to drink. What do you think of Ice Spice being her own most listened-to artist on Spotify this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

[Via]