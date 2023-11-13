Ice Spice Rejects Drink From A Fan In Resurfaced Video

Ice Spice remains one of the hottest newcomers in hip-hop right now. Back in 2022, Spice burst onto the scene thanks to her hit track "Munch." Overall, this track was a huge success that led to her getting even more hit tracks. Subsequently, she has been able to work with the likes of Nicki Minaj and even Taylor Swift. Going into the Grammy Awards, she has four nominations, which is truly impressive. At this point, one could make the argument that she has one of the brightest futures we have seen in quite a long time.

That said, anything Ice Spice related has the potential to go viral. Simply put, people love the rap star. In fact, on Twitter yesterday, a video popped up that actually comes from the TikTok of a Bronx rapper named Naughtyy. The video is almost a year old and shows Ice Spice chilling at the club. As you can see, Naughtyy brings the rapper a drink which leads to a short exchange. Spice takes the drink and places it behind her. However, there is a deeper story to all of it.

Read More: Ice Spice Secures Best New Artist Nomination At The Grammys

Ice Spice Was Polite About It

Naughtyy is narrating the video and she explains how Spice told her that she doesn't drink. Regardless, Naughtyy insisted that the artist take the drink and give it to a friend. Eventually, Spice did just that and put it down behind her. Naughtyy eventually acknowledges how she believes Spice probably thought she was trying to poison her. After all, accepting drinks at the club from people can be a dangerous game. You always have to be cognizent of your surroundings, no matter what.

Hopefully, this serves as a lesson to all of you who plan on going out to the club. It is much better to be safe than sorry. Let us know what you thought of Ice Spice turning down the drink, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Ice Spice Twerking GIF Goes Viral After Bronx Baddie Retweets Herself Baring It All