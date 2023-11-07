Ice Spice Twerking GIF Goes Viral After Bronx Baddie Retweets Herself Baring It All

From her breakout single, "Munch (Feelin' U)" to now, Ice Spice has never shied away from embracing her sexuality. Like many other rap divas, she's frequently twerking both on stage and in her local deli, often wearing outfits that show off almost her entire behind. Currently, Spice is on the road with Doja Cat and Doechii for the Scarlet Tour, meaning we've been getting regular performance videos and iconic new looks from the 23-year-old.

To kick off yet another week, Spice decided to help bring attention to a twerking GIF of her that's been going viral on Twitter. "[She] was WILD for this..." the original poster wrote, including a look at the New Yorker in her signature plaid schoolgirl skirt, which left both of her booty cheeks peaking out the bottom. While rapping into the microphone, Spice bounces her hips along to the beat which we can't hear before bending forward and giving nearly a full look at what's between her legs – if her hand didn't provide some modesty.

Read More: Nikki D Explains Ice Spice Critique, Says She’s “Not The Girl She Remembers”

Ice Spice Puts on One Hell of a Live Show

On its own, the tweet received nearly 170K likes and 14K retweets, many of them from fans thirsting after Spice. When she reposted it to her profile with a row of heart-eyes emojis, more people (we're talking over eight million) were allowed to drool over the femcee and her famous hourglass figure. Not everyone approves of her salacious antics, but that's not stopping Isis Gaston from living her best life and flaunting what she's got.

If you've ever wondered where Ice Spice gets her good genes from, it's at least in part her mother. Months after the redhead skyrocketed to fame, social media sleuths were able to uncover images of her mom that prove they often look more like sisters than a mother-daughter duo. While Spice dressed as Betty Boop for Halloween 2023 and subsequently went viral, Mrs. Gaston did the same while showing slightly less skin as Wednesday Addams. Catch a video of her in costume at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Ice Spice’s Mom Gains More Fans With Twerking Wednesday Addams Video: Watch

[Via]