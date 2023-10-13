Ice Spice Smokes Weed On IG, Haters Say She “Just Lost All Her Charm”

Social media hardly bats an eye at celebrities who regularly indulge in drinking. When it comes to smoking weed or other substances, however, artists are often condemned. Doja Cat has faced regular backlash for hitting her vape (even on the Met Gala red carpet, despite Anna Wintour's famous rule), and Cardi B had to call out those criticizing her for smoking a cigarette on her birthday earlier this week. Now, it's Ice Spice who's feeling the heat. A video of the "Munch" spitter hitting a blunt on her Instagram Story seemingly turned off several of her Munchkins.

In the recently posted clip, Isis Gaston casually smokes while seemingly riding on a bus. It's unclear who's in her company. Male voices are heard from off camera, raising eyebrows after she confirmed that there's a new lover in her life whom she wants to keep secret. Once the video was uploaded on IG, it wasn't long before haters began to share their thoughts. "[She] just lost all her charm," one user suggested.

Ice Spice's Smoking Habit Turns Her Critics Off

"She never had charm, just a fat a**," another user chimed in. "They gon cook [you] for this," one reply to that post reads, obviously awaiting Spice's loyal fans to stick up for her. "This is not attractive at all," and "I thought she was different," others wrote after seeing the 23-year-old's incriminating video. Of course, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but a @nojumper comment points out, "[You] ain't expect a drill rapper out the [Bronx] to smoke? What kinda Fenty snortin'? Talkin' 'bout losing her charm 😂."

Not everyone is impressed with Ice Spice's occasional indulgence in weed. Still, her latest single is already earning a lot of positive attention online. For her latest collaboration, the redhead teamed up with Rema to give us a new sound on "Pretty Girl." Check that out at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

