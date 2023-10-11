2023 BET Hip Hop Awards’ Best Breakthrough Artist Prize Goes To Ice Spice

Ice Spice has had her perfectly manicured foot on our necks since she first blew up with "Munch (Feelin' U)" over a year ago. At this point in her career, the 23-year-old has collaborated with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, broken countless streaming records, and graced the cover of various publications. She hardly feels like a "breakthrough" artist seeing as she's skyrocketed to heights far above her contemporaries. However, at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards last night, that's the prize the New York native left with.

Others nominated in the category this year include Armani White, Central Cee, and Finesse2tymes. Several women were also on the list, including Kaliii, Lola Brooke, and Sexyy Red. The final competitor for Spice is actually her good friend and upcoming tour mate, Doechii. Obviously only one of them could win, but it's safe to say that Doja Cat will be in great company as she travels around North America to perform her new Scarlet album.

Ice Spice Gets Her Flowers from BET

As Billboard reports, the artist taking home the most awards was Kendrick Lamar. The West Coast superstar earned trophies for hip-hop artist of the year, best live performer, lyricist of the year, and video director of the year in tandem with Dave Free. Much to our surprise, a handful of heavy hitters were on the BET snub list, including Cardi B, Burna Boy, and DJ Khaled. The Hustlers actress tied with 21 Sav for most nods, but ultimately came up empty-handed. As for the latter two, each had seven nominations that resulted in zero wins.

Last night's BET Hip Hop Awards were full of some big moments for the music industry, though not all of them were positive. The evening's host, Fat Joe, certainly kept us entertained with his various outfit changes, though he's still facing backlash for mispronouncing Sexyy Red's signature catchphrase. Check out the full list of 2023 winners at the link below, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

