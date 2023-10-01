Ice Spice’s Booty Nearly Taken Out By Pyro While Twerking In Australia: Watch

Spice was on fire this weekend, literally.

BYHayley Hynes
Of the many rap divas competing for the public's attention at this time, Ice Spice has undeniably had one of the hottest years. The world was already impressed with the redhead when she seemingly blew up overnight in the summer of 2022 with "Feelin' U (Munch)" (though some accused her of being an industry plant), but after witnessing her accomplishments in the time since then, it's become obvious that Spice is anything but a one-hit-wonder.

She spent the summer collaborating with Nicki Minaj and performing at festivals around the globe. As the weather in the Bronx turns chilly, though, Spice is following the sun down under, where she's been taking over stages across Australia. The 23-year-old's latest performance took place this past weekend in Sydney. As per usual, she donned a booty-baring pleated mini-skirt while entertaining her crowd, though it proved to be a risky decision when her pyro effects nearly singed her skin in the midst of her twerking.

Ice Spice is an International Superstar

On the third slide of the post above, the "Deli" hitmaker confidently performs "Princess Diana" while leaning forward to throw her bodacious booty back. The flames don't worry Spice at first, but after a few more blasts, she quickly turns around and yells "Whoa" into her microphone as the music continues. Elsewhere in her photo dump, the fashionista took notes from Sexyy Red and T-Pain by reposting a circulating edit of her dancing on the viral Kevin James meme that hit the internet last month.

Ice Spice is starting October off on a hot note, not only thanks to her Australian performance but also due to the hype surrounding her Variety cover story. In her interview with the outlet, some fans believe the New Yorker reignited her rumoured feud with Latto by referencing other artists who claim to be "girl's girls" but actually act like "b**ches" behind the scenes. Read what else Spice had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

