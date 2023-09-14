Ice Spice Surprised By Her Own Body In VMA Picture

Ice Spice has been one of rap music's breakout stars this year, so it's no surprise that she was right at the center of the MTV VMAs earlier this week. Because she was sitting next to Taylor Swift, who won numerous awards throughout the night the cameras were fixated on her even more than you'd expect. On particular picture of her and Taylor sharing a hug started making the rounds online. The main reason for that particular picture going viral had to do with Spice's body, something even she was impressed by.

In a quote tweet of the pic Ice Spice proved that she can still surprise herself. "damn I aint kno I was that thick hold on," she said in response to the pic. That caused the pic to go even more viral with her quote tweet alone garnering 418k likes in just a day. The VMAs turned out to be a pretty big night for Spice all around. She became the most recent star to take home the Best New Artist Award beating out Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp for the fan-voted award. Check out Spice's tweet about her own body below.

Ice Spice Realizes How Thick She Is

https://twitter.com/icespicee_/status/1702046475054653468?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1702046475054653468%7Ctwgr%5E09b2b5e0a74e619261a7cb505e78e6ffe27cd017%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fhiphopdx.com%2Fnews%2Fice-spice-thick-surprises-herself

A different picture of Ice Spice made the rounds earlier this week. In that pic she's seen hanging out with Kali Uchis and Coi Leray during New York Fashion Week. Fans online clowned on Coi for posting the picture when other videos showed Spice paying very little attention to her throughout. The fan bullying eventually got so bad that Coi took down her post.

Ice Spice is coming off the release of the deluxe edition of her new EP Like... The new songs included on the project had the hit song "Deli" and repeated shots at Latto throughout. What do you think of Ice Spice tweeting about a photo of herself looking thick? Let us know in the comment section below.

