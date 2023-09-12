Ice Spice Posts Stylist Application After Fashion Police Come For Her

The past year has been nothing short of a whirlwind for Ice Spice. She's achieved feat after feat that most artists can only dream of. Among them are collaborating with people like Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, attending some of New York Fashion Week's biggest events, and conquering festival stages all across the world, increasing her confidence every time. Those who admire the 23-year-old are frequently heard praising her individuality, both in terms of sound and style. There's been tension brewing between her and Latto as the latter seemed to take inspiration from some of Spice's outfits. Nevertheless, nothing serious has erupted between them yet.

Rather than allowing haters to hold her back, the "Butterfly Ku" lyricist has learned how to troll them right back. After catching a video of the East Coast icon turning up at NYFW with Doja Cat and other friends earlier this week, one Twitter user had some feedback for Spice and her crochet dress. "Ice... It's urgent we get you [an] everyday stylist!" they pleaded with the rap diva.

Ice Spice Expertly Responds to Critics

Luckily for the critic, Spice had an application handy for them (or any other interested applicants) to fill out. "Apply today!" she wrote back with a blank template. Upon closer inspection, it becomes obvious that the fashionista is urging the person running their mouth to better occupy their time by finding a job at Dunkin Donuts. If they do, they'll surely be kept busy making drinks for the thousands of fans eager to try the Like..? artist's new collaboration with the coffee house.

Speaking of Dunkin, it looks like Ice Spice also plans to rep them at the MTV VMAs this evening. The famous redhead has been flaunting the new 80-carat diamond chain she had made ahead of their delicious-sounding Munchkins drink finally launching on Wednesday (September 13), just in time for fall. See Spice's extravagant new ice at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

