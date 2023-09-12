Nicki Minaj Is VMAs Ready: “Toes Did, Booty Hole Waxed”

If you're wondering why today (September 12) has a Friday sort-of feel to it, it's likely because many stars are continuing on with their weekend shenanigans well into Tuesday. Photo dumps from New York Fashion Week are still surfacing all over Instagram, but many pop culture fanatics have instead shifted their focus to another annual celebration – the MTV Video Music Awards. Nicki Minaj is on hosting duty for the second year in a row, and she's also set to perform. Others like Lil Wayne, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cardi B are on the schedule too, and that doesn't even begin to cover those who have been nominated.

The Queen rapper's bold personality and infectious sense of humour obviously make her the perfect choice to host the VMAs. Twitter is already buzzing with excitement about what Minaj has up her sleeve. "Nicki finna be on time today 'cuz she can't wait to run dat mouth," one person speculated. Much to the OP's excitement, the mother of one found time in her busy preparation schedule to confirm that she'll be showing out this evening.

Nicki Minaj Gives an Update Ahead of the VMAs

"Yup. I'm READY B!CH! Toes did, booty 🕳 waxed ⬇️," the Young Money alum declared. Along with her NSFW announcement, Minaj included a funny photo of Peggy Hill from King of the Hill and her notoriously large feet. Social media has been speculating that we could see some drama between the Trinidadian and Cardi, but seeing as she's on the clock, our bets are that she'll keep things mostly professional.

Nicki Minaj isn't the only female superstar enjoying her time in the spotlight this week. 19-year-old Coco Gauff took home a massive win in the U.S. Open over the weekend, and while celebrating, she posted a video of her rapping along to the Queen of Rap's "Barbie World" collaboration with Ice Spice. Check out that video at the link below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more updates from the annual MTV VMAs.

