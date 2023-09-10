Nicki Minaj Reveals How Smoking Helps Her, Prepares To Host The VMAs

Nicki Minaj recently hopped on social media, dropping off a funny clip for fans. In the clip, Nicki is seen hanging out and smoking in bed, revealing that it's what allows her to keep her cool. "Me finally understanding the other person's side of the story once im smoking," she writes. "After I've already completely overreacted & cussed them the phuck out." Countless social media users are dropping their thoughts in the comments section, appearing to relate to Nicki's struggle.

"Yesss all the time," one social media users writes. Another says, "That pretty much sums it up I swear." Clearly, many have found themselves in Nicki's shoes before they've taken that first hit. It's no secret that the rap icon has a lot on her plate, and appreciates some assistance in staying calm. It was just announced that she'll be hosting the Video Music Awards this year, following the large role she played in the 2022 awards show. She's also set to grace the stage with a performance of her newest single, "Last Time I Saw You."

Nicki Minaj Reveals Smoking Helps Her Keep Her Cool

The melancholy banger was the first single to drop from Nicki's highly-anticipated upcoming album, Pink Friday 2. It serves as a sequel to her hit debut LP, Pink Friday. The 2010 album houses classics like "Roman's Revenge," "Moment 4 Life," and more. Fans expect her next project to be equally monumental. Pink Friday 2 is scheduled for release on November 17 of this year, and Nicki says it's "going to be the best album that’s been released in years."

Nicki also recently shared a couple mirror selfies ahead of this week's VMAs, posing in some bubblegum pink sunnies. "Why would the @vmas let me host this show???" she captioned the post. "Knowing I’m… different…" She then went on to say, "see ya on the 12th NEW YAWWWK." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Nicki Minaj.

