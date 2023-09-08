Nicki Minaj Will Reprise Role As Host And Performer At VMAs

Last year, Nicki Minaj had a pretty big night at the VMAs. The beloved rap star and hitmaker was receiving the coveted Video Vanguard award and as a result, delivered a show-stopping melody of some of her most well-known songs. But she also served as an MC of sorts taking over some of the duties that would normally be saved for a host. She shared those duties with LL Cool J and Jack Harlow but apparently, Minaj did such a great job that she's being invited back.

Once again at this year's VMAs which take place next week, Nicki Minaj will be serving double duty as host and performer. This time around she'll be performing her new single "Last Time I Saw You" which has been out for just over a week and already has almost 9 million streams on Spotify. This year, she will also be undertaking MC duties all on her own. “Minaj will announce the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters, and winners,” the announcement of her role reads. As usual, the VMAs have a roster of performers that includes many of the biggest stars in the music industry. The show takes place on September 8 at 8 pm EST.

Nicki Minaj Returns To The VMAs

Nicki Minaj has also been collecting major streaming milestones recently. Her track "Seeing Green" just hit 100 million streams on Spotify. The track became her 75th to hit the major milestone. That came just a week after she became the first female rapper to reach 31 billion total Spotify streams across her entire discography.

Nicki Minaj is gearing up to release her first new album since 2018. Pink Friday 2 is scheduled for later this year. Nicki has continued the campaign towards its release by sharing album covers for it, though she didn't share which one was the official artwork. What do you think of Nicki Minaj taking on double duties of hosting and performing again at the VMAs? Let us know in the comment section below.

