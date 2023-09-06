Janet Jackson Reacts After Barbz Claim She Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj

Misunderstandings are common in the world of social media but once stan culture gets involved, tensions could rise rapidly. That is especially the case whenever the Barbz come along. Most recently, Janet Jackson nearly found herself in the crosshairs of Nicki Minaj’s dedicated fanbase. The Barbz came out in droves after the Control singer shared a photo of herself in a white jacket. The tweet also included a gif of Black-ish star Marsai Martin putting on a pair of shades with the caption simply reading, “#fashhhionn.”

None of this seems problematic to the average person but the Barbz are a detail-oriented bunch. Just days prior, Nicki Minaj shared one of two possible covers for her upcoming album, Pink Friday 2, revealing the Queen rapper donning a white jacket. So, the Barbz called out Janet Jackson in an attempt to defend Nicki Minaj but what they got instead was a measured response from a legend in the music industry who undoubtedly paved the way for the “Barbie World” rapper in the first place.

Janet Jackson’s Response

♥️ It’s a shame that people want to pit one artist against another — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 5, 2023

The tweets surrounding Jackson’s supposed shade garnered significant attention across social media. The Barbz passionately defended Nicki while others explained that the white jacket was a mere coincidence. Eventually, the discourse landed on Jackson’s radar and she set the record straight. “It’s a shame that people want to pit one artist against another,” she wrote in response to a fan who said Jackson was “showing off her fashion.” Moreover, the R&B legend actually liked the post of Nicki’s cover art.

Evidently, Janet Jackson holds no negativity towards Nicki Minaj. The Queens native later paid her respect toward Jackson, quoting the tweet and writing, “Icon. Legend. Royalty. The original definition of #ICanBeAllTheWayCoveredItsSTILLgivingSEXY.” With Pink Friday 2 set to drop later this year, perhaps, we might catch Nicki Minaj and Janet Jackson on the same song soon. Check out Janet Jackson and Nicki Minaj’s response to the drama above and sound off with your thoughts in the comments below.

