Nicki Minaj Shares “Pink Friday 2” Cover, Says It’s One Of Two

Nicki Minaj is not letting up on keeping the hype for Pink Friday 2 at astronomical levels, with new updates coming out seemingly every week. Recently, the Queen released her first single specifically part of this new album’s rollout, “Last Time I Saw You.” Moreover, the pop fusion cut’s been heavy in fan rotation since its release, and this plus the project’s title hints at a revitalization of what makes her such a unique voice in music. Die-hards probably thought that this would be enough to carry them home to the LP’s November 2023 release date. However, given that Nicki is always looking to one-up herself, they have never been happier to be so wrong.

Furthermore, Nicki Minaj just unveiled the album cover for Pink Friday 2. Not only that, but the Trinidadian MC also revealed that it’s one of two album covers, and we assume that this is the main one for use on streaming services. Maybe it isn’t, but either way, it’s exciting to see that she’s going to take advantage of a lot of different artwork and mediums to express this new phase. After all, if Travis Scott can release five different covers for UTOPIA‘s physical releases, why shouldn’t the Barb have her fun, too?

Nicki Minaj Unveils One Of Two Album Covers For Pink Friday 2

What’s more is that even rumors and unconfirmed assumptions are hyping fans up wildly on social media. For example, while celebrating her latest single going number one on iTunes in 37 different countries, the 40-year-old hinted at something special for next year. “Giving a big virtual hug to all these countries,” Nicki Minaj tweeted. “Omg can’t wait to see you guys on TOUR next year. #LastTimeISawYou seems like it was decades ago~ and seeing some of you for the first time ever.”

Meanwhile, now the question is what else she’ll energize fans with when it comes to Pink Friday 2. There might be feature announcements, promo opportunities, more snippets, and a whole slew of other possibilities. Even if she decides to stay low-key until the album drops, there’s enough anticipation to fuel a rocketship. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

