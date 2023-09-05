Nicki Minaj Shares “Pink Friday 2” Cover, Says It’s One Of Two

It seems like there won’t be a week that goes by in which we don’t hear about the Queen’s highly anticipated album this year.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Nicki Minaj Shares “Pink Friday 2” Cover, Says It’s One Of Two

Nicki Minaj is not letting up on keeping the hype for Pink Friday 2 at astronomical levels, with new updates coming out seemingly every week. Recently, the Queen released her first single specifically part of this new album’s rollout, “Last Time I Saw You.” Moreover, the pop fusion cut’s been heavy in fan rotation since its release, and this plus the project’s title hints at a revitalization of what makes her such a unique voice in music. Die-hards probably thought that this would be enough to carry them home to the LP’s November 2023 release date. However, given that Nicki is always looking to one-up herself, they have never been happier to be so wrong.

Furthermore, Nicki Minaj just unveiled the album cover for Pink Friday 2. Not only that, but the Trinidadian MC also revealed that it’s one of two album covers, and we assume that this is the main one for use on streaming services. Maybe it isn’t, but either way, it’s exciting to see that she’s going to take advantage of a lot of different artwork and mediums to express this new phase. After all, if Travis Scott can release five different covers for UTOPIA‘s physical releases, why shouldn’t the Barb have her fun, too?

Read More: Nicki Minaj Wows Fans With Bodysuit Fit After Dropping “Last Time I Saw You”

Nicki Minaj Unveils One Of Two Album Covers For Pink Friday 2

What’s more is that even rumors and unconfirmed assumptions are hyping fans up wildly on social media. For example, while celebrating her latest single going number one on iTunes in 37 different countries, the 40-year-old hinted at something special for next year. “Giving a big virtual hug to all these countries,” Nicki Minaj tweeted. “Omg can’t wait to see you guys on TOUR next year. #LastTimeISawYou seems like it was decades ago~ and seeing some of you for the first time ever.”

Meanwhile, now the question is what else she’ll energize fans with when it comes to Pink Friday 2. There might be feature announcements, promo opportunities, more snippets, and a whole slew of other possibilities. Even if she decides to stay low-key until the album drops, there’s enough anticipation to fuel a rocketship. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Nicki Minaj & BIA Seemingly Have Another Collab On The Way

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.