smoking
- Pop CultureCardi B's Birthday Shenanigans Included Previewing New Music & Smoking CigarettesThe mother of two wasn't here for people criticizing her decision to indulge in a cigarette.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNicki Minaj Reveals How Smoking Helps Her, Prepares To Host The VMAsNicki Minaj will host the VMAs this week, and perform her new song "Last Time I Saw You."By Caroline Fisher
- SportsKevin Durant Seen Blazing And Vibing At Drake ConcertThe Phoenix Suns star was making his second trip to the It's All a Blur tour.By Ben Mock
- MusicKevin Hart Shares Bizarre Story About Smoking With Snoop Dogg On "Soul Plane" SetHart really stretched the definition of smoking "with" Snoop.By Ben Mock
- MusicLuh Tyler Admits He Started Smoking Weed At Just 13Luh Tyler says he began smoking weed when he was 13 years old.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Might Not Be Invited Back To Met Gala For VapingDoja Cat broke a pretty serious rule by smoking at the Met Gala.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo Shares Old Video Of Himself With TakeoffQuavo posted an old clip of himself with Takeoff on Instagram, Monday morning.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureBenzino Says He Tried To Stop Coi Leray From Smoking WeedBenzino says that trying to prevent Coi Leray from smoking was a "necessary hypocrisy.”By Cole Blake
- LifeChrisean Rock Caught Smoking Blunt Amid PregnancyEven though many pointed out that it's not the worst thing you can do while pregnant, a lot of people are even more worried about the reality star having a baby on the way.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsWiz Khalifa Drops New Single “Mercury Retrograde”Wiz Khalifa has new music to get stoned to with his latest release, "Mercury Retrograde." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureWiz Khalifa Recalls Smoking With Michael PhelpsWiz Khalifa says that Michael Phelps has "Aquaman’s lungs."By Cole Blake
- GramPost Malone Smokes An Absurd Amount Of CigarettesPost Malone was very honest about his smoking habits.By Alexander Cole
- GramStyles P, Wiz Khalifa, & B-Real Train For Smoker's Olympics: WatchStyles P, B-Real, and Wiz Khalifa are all training for the "Smoker's Olympics."By Alex Zidel
- GramWiz Khalifa's Fancy New Way Of Smoking Weed Will Blow Your MindWiz Khalifa shows off his latest state-of-the-art smoking contraption, which has impressed thousands of his fans.By Alex Zidel
- GramWiz Khalifa Proves His Weed Smoking Skills Are UnmatchedWiz Khalifa made it clear that he's the chief of "chiefing" when it comes to weed culture by facing a massive baseball bat-sized blunt for the 'Gram.By Keenan Higgins
- SportsMike Tyson Reveals He Was High During Roy Jones Jr. FightMike Tyson has always been transparent about his weed smoking.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsCardi B Smokes 3 Cigarettes At Once To Deal With Election StressCardi B smokes three cigarettes simultaneously as she admits she's frustrated over how many states voted for Trump.By Alex Zidel