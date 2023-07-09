Luh Tyler says he began smoking weed at the age of just 13. He reflected on the first time he smoked as well as a particularly memorable experience with marijuana during an appearance on The Progress Report podcast.

“I ain’t gon’ lie I was probably about like 13,” he said. As for a memory that sticks out to him regarding smoking, he opted for more recent incidents. “Phone on 1%,” he recalled. “They just handed me the charger. I done hit the blunt, let my phone die the whole time. Let my phone die with my charger in my hand, and I be doing high shit all time. I be having lighters in my hand. Like, ‘Bro, where the lighter at?’ Lighter be right in my hand. It be a lot of high shit, I ain’t gone lie.”

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 04: Rapper Luh Tyler performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 04, 2023, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Tyler broke into mainstream success with the release of his song, “Law & Order.” He went on to release his debut project, My Vision, back in March. On the project, Tyler was able to land a collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert on the song, “Ransom.” He discussed how that effort came about during a recent interview with Complex.

He recalled to the outlet: “I think that was my first time out here [in New York]. When he hit me up he just hit my DMs, and he asked where I was at. And I was like, ‘Oh man.’ Then he was like, ‘Pull up to the studio.’ And I just pulled up on him. Then we was in that bih all night. We did another song too. But he got that one, and then we did the ‘Ransom.’ I had went to sleep, because he was in that bitch so long, he was just doing shit. He comes in there, does a song, comes out, be like, ‘Nah, that ain’t good enough.’ Delete the whole song.”

Luh Tyler On Smoking Weed

Tyler recently embarked on the road with Moneybagg Yo for the Larger Than Life tour. The young rapper only turned 17, earlier this year.

